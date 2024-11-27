MAFS' Lacey set to reveal "her side" of Nathan split

27 November 2024, 17:19

MAFS&squot; Lacey set to reveal "her side" of Nathan split
MAFS' Lacey set to reveal "her side" of Nathan split. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Lacey's mum Maxine has spoken out against what Nathan said about their split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One of the most upsetting breakups to come out of Married at First Sight UK 2024 had to be Lacey and Nathan's. In real time we found out they had split while they were telling each other they loved one another on the show, it was a lot to process.

Since the news broke, Nathan has spoken out about the breakup, saying he was "disappointed" and "heartbroken" that Lacey had decided to end things with him. "I went on the show to find love, and sometimes things don’t work out, but everything happens for a reason," Nathan said before adding: "I was 100% on the show to find love."

While he insisted he had nothing but "love and respect" for Lacey, some people - including her mum - have taken his comments as a way to imply Lacey went on the show for fame and not love.

Lacey is still yet to comment on the split but from the looks of social media her mum Maxine ha kept less tight-lipped.

Nathan met Lacey's mum twice on the show
Nathan met Lacey's mum twice on the show. Picture: Channel 4

On Facebook, Lacey's mum wrote: "So Lacey and Nathan have split up and he is saying he was in MAFS to find not love not fame but he has wrote an article saying he wouldn’t mind doing Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity SAS, Bake-Off and saying my Lacey was not genuine…..Really."

In Nathan's conversation with Yahoo, he said he was open to other TV opportunities, saying: "I like to push myself out of my comfort zone, I’ve never allowed my ADHD to hold me back, and whilst sometimes it takes me a minute to warm up, I have loved every minute of being on camera."

Someone, presumably a friend, commented: "What a fake man!! Poor Lacey she deserves the best sending our love."

Maxine responded: "I know darling and saying Lacey wasn’t genuine."

Lacey's mum speaks out on Facebook
Lacey's mum speaks out on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

Someone commented back to Maxine saying, "How does Lacey feel about all this?". She replied saying: "Lacey is really upset darling as we are all genuine but she will get to tell her side of the story."

Currently Lacey hasn't commented on the break up but it looks like we can expect her to speak out in the near future.

Read more Married at First Sight here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who is playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

Sionainn and Ryan didn't have the best start before saying 'I do'

Are Sionainn and Ryan from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Are Hannah and Stephen from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

Are Hannah and Stephen from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

What happens in Wicked Part 2? A plot summary of how the musical ends

What happens in Wicked Part 2? A plot summary of how the musical ends

Caspar and Emma were paired together by the experts

Are Caspar And Emma Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Kristina and Kieran were matched on MAFS UK 2024

Are Kieran and Kristina still together from MAFS UK 2024?

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

Are MAFS UK's Luke and Amy still together?

Are Luke and Amy from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits