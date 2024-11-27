MAFS' Lacey set to reveal "her side" of Nathan split

MAFS' Lacey set to reveal "her side" of Nathan split. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Lacey's mum Maxine has spoken out against what Nathan said about their split.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One of the most upsetting breakups to come out of Married at First Sight UK 2024 had to be Lacey and Nathan's. In real time we found out they had split while they were telling each other they loved one another on the show, it was a lot to process.

Since the news broke, Nathan has spoken out about the breakup, saying he was "disappointed" and "heartbroken" that Lacey had decided to end things with him. "I went on the show to find love, and sometimes things don’t work out, but everything happens for a reason," Nathan said before adding: "I was 100% on the show to find love."

While he insisted he had nothing but "love and respect" for Lacey, some people - including her mum - have taken his comments as a way to imply Lacey went on the show for fame and not love.

Lacey is still yet to comment on the split but from the looks of social media her mum Maxine ha kept less tight-lipped.

Nathan met Lacey's mum twice on the show. Picture: Channel 4

On Facebook, Lacey's mum wrote: "So Lacey and Nathan have split up and he is saying he was in MAFS to find not love not fame but he has wrote an article saying he wouldn’t mind doing Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity SAS, Bake-Off and saying my Lacey was not genuine…..Really."

In Nathan's conversation with Yahoo, he said he was open to other TV opportunities, saying: "I like to push myself out of my comfort zone, I’ve never allowed my ADHD to hold me back, and whilst sometimes it takes me a minute to warm up, I have loved every minute of being on camera."

Someone, presumably a friend, commented: "What a fake man!! Poor Lacey she deserves the best sending our love."

Maxine responded: "I know darling and saying Lacey wasn’t genuine."

Lacey's mum speaks out on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

Someone commented back to Maxine saying, "How does Lacey feel about all this?". She replied saying: "Lacey is really upset darling as we are all genuine but she will get to tell her side of the story."

Currently Lacey hasn't commented on the break up but it looks like we can expect her to speak out in the near future.

Read more Married at First Sight here: