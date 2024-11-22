MAFS UK's Nathan breaks silence on Lacey split

22 November 2024, 10:06 | Updated: 22 November 2024, 10:17

Nathan "hugely disappointed and heartbroken" by break up with Lacey
Nathan "hugely disappointed and heartbroken" by break up with Lacey. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Nathan Campbell has finally spoken out about his shock split from show wife Lacey Martin.

Finally Married at First Sight UK viewers have some clarification on what happened between Nathan and Lacey who were firm fan favourites and made it to final vows very clearly in love with one another, or so we thought.

MAFS break ups like Kristina and Kieran took us by shock, just like Holly and Alex deciding to get back together did. But when picture perfect Nathan and Lacey were reported to have broken up fans were left dumbfounded.

It was revealed that Nathan and Lacey had split before the show finished airing and since the show ended we've all been waiting for one of them to address the news, and now Nathan has.

Nathan and Lacey met on MAFS UK 2024
Nathan and Lacey met on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking to Yahoo, Nathan has said he was 'hugely disappointed and heartbroken' by his break up with Lacey and revealed it was her decision to part ways.

In a moving admission, Nathan said: "I have a lot of respect and care for Lacey. We both wanted different things. I went on the show to find love, and sometimes things don’t work out, but everything happens for a reason, and I’m so grateful for the time we shared together.

"Whilst I was hugely disappointed by the break up, and heartbroken, I respected her decision to part ways and I have nothing but love and good wishes for her."

He went on: "I wouldn’t have changed anything on the show, and despite what happened behind the scenes, I would still have chosen Lacey to be my bride, and I have nothing but respect and love for her."

Nathan said he "was hugely disappointed by the break up, and heartbroken"
Nathan said he "was hugely disappointed by the break up, and heartbroken". Picture: Instagram

But it doesn't look like Nathan's given up on love as he said he'd be up for going on another dating show like Celebs Go Dating.

Taking about his time on camera he said: "I like to push myself out of my comfort zone, I’ve never allowed my ADHD to hold me back, and whilst sometimes it takes me a minute to warm up, I have loved every minute of being on camera."

"Whilst I was 100% on the show to find love, I have enjoyed being able to use the time on the show to do good, to work with charities, to help new businesses, and I really love meeting new people," Nathan added.

At the time of writing it doesn't look like Lacey has addressed their split at all so far.

