MAFS UK's Lacey hints at Nathan reconciliation after shock split

MAFS UK's Lacey wants to give Nathan another chance after shock split. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Lacey has now spoken out about her split from Nathan.

Married at First Sight UK might be over for another series, but the fall out isn't done quite yet. While the show was still airing news broke that Lacey and Nathan had called it quits despite leaving the show in love with one another.

Lacey and Nathan's split came as one of the most shocking of the series, following the likes of Kieran and Kristina, and Ross and Sacha.

After the show ended, Nathan said he was 'heartbroken and disappointed' by the breakup, claiming Lacey had called things off. But in a furious rant Lacey's mum Maxine claimed there was another side to the story.

Now, Lacey has come forward herself and spoken about the split for the first time.

Nathan and Lacey met on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

In conversation with the tabloids Lacey said things came to an end after a big argument when Lacey did the Race For Life in honour of her late uncle, who died of cancer, and her mum, who has survived cancer. She said at the time Nathan offered her no "support".

She said when she called him out for it he blocked her, explaining: "I genuinely didn't think he would do this to me. What we had was so real and special... He's just blocked me, like I'm nothing, and that's what really hurts."

Despite the way things ended, Lacey admitted she'd give her relationship with Nathan another go. On if she'd give him another change she said: "I think I would, yeah, because of how special we had it, and I did fall in love."

"I just feel like he owes me an explanation, instead of just saying positive vibes only," she said.

MAFS UK - Nathan has something to tell Lacey

The MAFS wife claimed she has tried to reach out to Nathan, saying: "I did try and make Nathan realise that when I've tried to reach out, like, even the strongest couples argue, you know.

"But to completely withdraw and block me has broke my heart because despite our relationship, we had a good friendship and I just felt like I didn't deserve how he treated me."

Lacey said she has suffered with her mental health following the split, adding: "At the minute, I'm just focusing on me and pouring the love into myself.

"My mental health has gone really bad since this relationship, because he was my best friend. It's like you're grieving a person that's still alive because you went from 100 to zero, basically."

Lacey has suggested she'd give Nathan another go. Picture: E4

She went on: "I'm sitting here crying because we had such a good relationship and genuinely had feelings. And I feel like if you genuinely love someone, why would you want to let them go? Like, you would fight.

“I just feel like I don't recognise him anymore. I'm just hurt because I just feel like he didn't appreciate me in the end. And I really put myself out there to understand him, you know, the best I could. And I just thought, what have I got for it? I gave him my all. I genuinely did.”

Lacey was a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

When Nathan spoke about their break up, he said: "I have a lot of respect and care for Lacey. We both wanted different things. I went on the show to find love, and sometimes things don’t work out, but everything happens for a reason, and I’m so grateful for the time we shared together.

"Whilst I was hugely disappointed by the break up, and heartbroken, I respected her decision to part ways and I have nothing but love and good wishes for her."

