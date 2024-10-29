Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she slammed “offensive” Elphaba poster edit amid criticism

29 October 2024, 14:14

Cynthia Erivo addresses response to her slamming Wicked poster edits
Cynthia Erivo addresses response to her slamming Wicked poster edits. Picture: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images, Universal Pictures
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"I probably should’ve called my friends, but, it’s fine."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has explained why she called out all those Wicked movie poster edits, and has admitted that maybe it was something she should have called her friends about first before jumping online.

Earlier this month, Cynthia (who plays Elphaba in the upcoming movie musical) posted an Instagram story slamming the "deeply hurtful" and "offensive" photoshopped posters and AI edits of her and Glinda actress Ariana Grande.

Paying homage to the iconic original Broadway poster, Universal Pictures shared Cynthia and Ariana's take but the poster was met with a mixed response online. People then began photoshopping the image to look more like original.

In one edit, Cynthia's eyes ended up being obscured by Elphaba's hat, which prompted her to speak out and explain how much it offended her.

Now, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cynthia has reflected on her reaction.

“It wasn’t necessarily a clap-back," Cynthia told the outlet. "I think I’m really protective of the role and just as I’m passionate about… Well, I am passionate about it and I know that the fans are passionate about it, and I think for me it was just like a human moment of like, wanting to protect little Elphaba. And it was a human moment.“

Taking it in good humour, Cynthia then added: "I probably should’ve called my friends, but, it’s fine."

At the time, Cynthia's post split opinion on social media. Some completely understood where she was coming from and agreed with her comments. Others sadly ended up mocking her even further online with more memes and edits.

Cynthia's co-star Ariana called the AI aspect of the whole thing "complicated" in an interview with Variety.

Cynthia Erivo speaks out against Wicked poster edits
Cynthia Erivo speaks out against Wicked poster edits. Picture: @cynthiaerivo via Instagram

In her original post, Cynthia posted a photo of the edited Wicked poster alongside the caption: "This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful AI of us fighting, equal to people posing the question ‘is your ***** green’."

"None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us. The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer… because, without words we communicate with our eyes."

"Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful.”

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS UK's Emma reveals her 'theory' about her and Caspar's relationship

MAFS UK's Emma shares revealing 'theory' about Caspar relationship

Polly's hinted at the status of her relationship with Adam on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Polly drops a major hint at her and Adam’s relationship status

Caspar and Emma were paired together by the experts

Are Caspar And Emma Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan have broken their silence following claims they are dating.

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan break silence on relationship rumours

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

What time does Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour come out on Netflix?

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour release time – Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Liam Payne had filmed Building the Band before he died

Liam Payne’s Netflix series 'Building the Band' is on hold

Patrick Dempsey confirms he's in talks to return in Scream 7 as Mark Kincaid

Patrick Dempsey confirms he's in talks with Scream 7 to return as Mark Kincaid

Ryan from MAFS UK has shared his reasons for leaving the show

MAFS UK’s Ryan finally confirms real reason he quit the show

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits