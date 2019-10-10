Meet 'The Real WAGatha Christie' Behind Coleen Rooney And Rebekah Vardy's Feud

Coleen exposed Rebekah in a scathing Instagram post.
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have been locked in a bitter Twitter feud after Coleen accused her fellow WAG of selling stories about her to the press.

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have been involved in Twitter beef, after the former England player's wife claimed that Rebekah had ‘betrayed’ her by selling stories about her private life, and the mastermind behind the plan has been revealed.

A man from Manchester, who has now changed his Twitter username to ‘Detective Dave’, has come to light after his tweet to the WAG went viral.

Coleen tweeted her concerns in January, saying: “It’s happened several times now over the past couple of years. It’s sad to think someone, who I have accepted to follow me is betraying for either money or to keep a relationship with the press.”

Dave replied: “Make a false story tell ppl different things see which 1 comes out = find the culprit.”

The 33-year-old TV personality released a statement on social media recently, mentioning her tactic to trap Jamie Vardy’s wife, but failed to mention where the idea came from.

She went on to explain that she has been keeping track of someone who she ‘trusted’ on her personal Instagram account, who had been selling her private stories to a tabloid.

The announcement went on to read: “To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account. “Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did!”

The man behind the plan has been praised on Twitter, and has even changed his profile picture to an image which reads: “The Nobel Prize in Twitter 2019 beef,” and adjusted his header picture a Scooby Doo meme of him stood beside the WAGs.

The 'detective' who told Coleen Rooney to trap Rebekah Vardy
The 'detective' who told Coleen Rooney to trap Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Twitter

It seems he’s taken his new found fame well, after a series of tweets - including one of him responding to Netflix - who commented on the Twitter beef, saying: “We’re going to have to make a documentary about this, aren’t we," before replying, “I’ll be the [detective emoji].”

“Had a lot of tv shows / radio shows / papers wanting me about the coleen vs Rebekah scandal … do I need an agent for this?” he added.

