‘Avengers: Assemble': Meet The Olympic Divers Who Made TikTok Trend Go Viral

The ‘Avengers: Assemble’ trend has gone viral. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

A new TikTok ‘Avengers Assemble’ craze has emerged and a group of Olympic divers have perfected it.

A TikTok video posted by a group of Olympic divers has taken over the internet.

The sportsmen shared a parody of Avengers: Endgame and it is incredible.

A TikTok Ghost Has Gone Viral & Is Seriously Freaking Out The Internet

The smoothly created video presented the Avengers jumping out of the water and on to land (aka they all jumped in and then reversed the clip) ready for their ‘assemble’ scene.

The superheroes behind the snap, in order of appearance, are:

· Dr. Strange: Olympic gold medallist Jack Laugher, from Great Britain

· Captain America: Olympic bronze medallist Daniel Goodfellow, from Great Britain

· Spider-Man: European Championships bronze medallist James Heatly, from Great Britain

· Iron Man: World Championships silver medallist Matty Lee, from Great Britain

· Black Panther: Yona Knight-Wisdom, from Jamaica & the first male Caribbean diver to qualify for the Olympics

· Hawkeye: British Championships gold medallist Lucas Thomson, from Great Britain

· Thor: European Championships silver medallist Noah Williams, from Great Britain

The video, which now has 1.3million likes on the app, circulated on Twitter after Jack (Dr. Strange) posted it, with users chiming in to praise the athletes.

One tweet read: “Watched it 15 times the first way trying to figure out how it looked when filmed. Thank you!!”

Me too. I mean I’d never analyze anything but their form. Never. Ever. I mean, I was confused when some comments mentioned how fit they are. Didn’t notice. I’ll watch it over and over just to prove it. Okay? — Meg🎃 (@megolas1) October 7, 2019

“Thank you for this treat. I had to watch it several times. Just to confirm which Avenger was which you understand. Not from a pervy middle-aged woman standpoint at all. Oh no,” added another.

If you want to confirm which Avenger was which, we have included their Instagram handles below… you're welcome.

@JackLaugher @dannielgoodfellow @JamesHeatly @mattydiver @YonaKW @_LucasThomson_ @Noah_w9.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Tik Tok News