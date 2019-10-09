‘Avengers: Assemble': Meet The Olympic Divers Who Made TikTok Trend Go Viral

9 October 2019, 17:38

The TikTok‘Avengers: Assemble’ Craze Has Gone Viral
The ‘Avengers: Assemble’ trend has gone viral. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

A new TikTok ‘Avengers Assemble’ craze has emerged and a group of Olympic divers have perfected it.

A TikTok video posted by a group of Olympic divers has taken over the internet.

The sportsmen shared a parody of Avengers: Endgame and it is incredible.

A TikTok Ghost Has Gone Viral & Is Seriously Freaking Out The Internet

The smoothly created video presented the Avengers jumping out of the water and on to land (aka they all jumped in and then reversed the clip) ready for their ‘assemble’ scene.

The superheroes behind the snap, in order of appearance, are:

· Dr. Strange: Olympic gold medallist Jack Laugher, from Great Britain

· Captain America: Olympic bronze medallist Daniel Goodfellow, from Great Britain

· Spider-Man: European Championships bronze medallist James Heatly, from Great Britain

· Iron Man: World Championships silver medallist Matty Lee, from Great Britain

· Black Panther: Yona Knight-Wisdom, from Jamaica & the first male Caribbean diver to qualify for the Olympics

· Hawkeye: British Championships gold medallist Lucas Thomson, from Great Britain

· Thor: European Championships silver medallist Noah Williams, from Great Britain

The video, which now has 1.3million likes on the app, circulated on Twitter after Jack (Dr. Strange) posted it, with users chiming in to praise the athletes.

One tweet read: “Watched it 15 times the first way trying to figure out how it looked when filmed. Thank you!!”

“Thank you for this treat. I had to watch it several times. Just to confirm which Avenger was which you understand. Not from a pervy middle-aged woman standpoint at all. Oh no,” added another.

If you want to confirm which Avenger was which, we have included their Instagram handles below… you're welcome.

@JackLaugher @dannielgoodfellow @JamesHeatly @mattydiver @YonaKW @_LucasThomson_ @Noah_w9.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Tik Tok News

Hot On Capital

RuPaul's Drag Race UK has an array of celeb guest panelists

Every Guest Judge On Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK – Including Jade Thirwall, Cheryl And Maisie Williams

TV & Film

Michelle Visage is most well known for Ru Paul's Drag Race

Michelle Visage Net Worth: How Ru Paul’s Drag Race Judge Made Her Fortune
Rihanna recently revealed she's been living in Londn

Inside Rihanna's Lavish London Home Worth £30m Where She's Been Secretly Living For Over A YEAR

Rihanna

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way

Rihanna R9 Album: Release Date, Songs And Everything The Star Has Said About New Music

Rihanna

Halle Bailey is playing Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Live Action Remake: Cast, Release Date And All The Details

TV & Film