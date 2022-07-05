Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between: Why Everyone’s Talking About The New Netflix Film

5 July 2022, 16:40

Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between is the newest fan-favourite film on Netflix
Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between is the newest fan-favourite film on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between is the hottest new flick on Netflix - but what’s it all about? Here’s the lowdown…

Hello, Goodbye And Everything In Between is taking over as the latest talked-about movie on Netflix - and here’s why.

If you haven’t already been lured in by the trailer, we’re here to explain exactly why everyone is obsessed with the new teen flick.

Here's How Much Kate Bush Has Made From The 'Running Up That Hill' Renaissance

The movie stars Talia Ryder and To All The Boys star Jordan Fisher and is based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith.

Here’s the lowdown on everything about Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between

Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between dropped on Netflix
Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between dropped on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

What’s Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between about?

The new film is about Clare (played by Talia Ryder) and Aidan (played by Jordan Fisher) who are in a relationship but make a pact to break up before college with no regrets and no broken hearts.

The description goes on to say: “However, one epic goodbye date may offer them a last chance at love.”

The official synopsis reads: “On the night before they leave for college, Clare and Aidan only have one thing left to do: figure out whether they should stay together or break up. Over the course of twelve hours, they retrace the steps of their relationship, trying to find something in their past that might help them decide what their future should be. The night leads them to family and friends, familiar landmarks and unexpected places, hard truths and surprising revelations. But as the clock winds down and morning approaches so does their inevitable goodbye. The question is, will it be goodbye for now or goodbye forever?”

Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between stars Talia Ryder and Jordan Fisher
Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between stars Talia Ryder and Jordan Fisher. Picture: Netflix
Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between is the new Netflix flick taking over
Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between is the new Netflix flick taking over. Picture: Netflix

Who’s in the cast of Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between?

Talia Ryder - Clare

Jordan Fisher - Aidan

Em Haine - Aubrey

Djouliet Amara - Tess

Ayo Edebiri

Nico Hiraga

Sarah Hayward as Deb

Kyle Clark as Miles

