To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Recruits Jordan Fisher As Lana Condor’s Love Interest In Netflix Film Sequel

29 March 2019, 10:54 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 10:57

Netflix’s hit romcom To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has expanded its cast for the sequel, bringing in Jordan Fisher to play Lana Condor’s next love interest.

Fans of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before will be thrilled to learn the second instalment of the Netflix film has already begun filming, and there’s a new heartthrob involved.

Jordan Fisher will be taking on the role of John Ambrose McClaren, with Lana Condor – who plays Lara Jean – confirming the news in a video shared on Twitter on Thursday.

What's New To Netflix In April 2019? From David Attenborough's Our Planet To The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Jordan Fisher is joining the cast of To All The Boys I've Loved Before
Jordan Fisher is joining the cast of To All The Boys I've Loved Before. Picture: Getty

In the short clip Lana can be seen knocking on the door of a trailer with the new character’s name on, before Jordan comes to the door and tells his co-star how “excited” he is.

Jordan has previously starred in Rent: Live, series Teen Wolf, and The Secret Life Of The American Teenager.

He will now be playing the guy Lara had a crush on in the first movie, where he was seen at the end of the film on her doorstep clutching one of the letters she had written to all the guys she had feelings for.

Lana Condor's love interest in the first film was played by Noah Centineo
Lana Condor's love interest in the first film was played by Noah Centineo. Picture: Getty

In the first film we discovered Lara and John first met when they were both in the Model UN as youngsters.

This means we’ll be seeing Lara and Noah Centineo’s character Peter Kavinsky facing trouble in paradise in the next movie – which you would have guessed if you've seen the ending of the first film, or read the books.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Netflix News

Hot On Capital

Pete Wicks has a new girlfriend, Pretty Little Thing model Georgia Mullins

TOWIE Star Pete Wicks New Girlfriend: Age, Name, Job & Instagram Revealed
Madison Beer, Jax Jones and Martin Solveig release their new single

WATCH: Madison Beer, Jax Jones & Martin Solvieg Talk 'All Day And Night'
Channing Tatum gushes over Jessie J's photo

Channing Tatum's Thirsty Instagram Comment On Jessie J's NSFW Photo Proves They're Couple Goals
Miley Cyrus styled her hair after her alter-ego, Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus Cuts And Dyes Her Hair To Exactly Match Hannah Montana's Style

Miley Cyrus

Joe Sugg complimented Dianne Buswell's video editing talents

WATCH: Joe Sugg Praises His Girlfriend, Dianne Buswell's Talents; "She's Just So Good"