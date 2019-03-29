To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Recruits Jordan Fisher As Lana Condor’s Love Interest In Netflix Film Sequel

Netflix’s hit romcom To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has expanded its cast for the sequel, bringing in Jordan Fisher to play Lana Condor’s next love interest.

Fans of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before will be thrilled to learn the second instalment of the Netflix film has already begun filming, and there’s a new heartthrob involved.

Jordan Fisher will be taking on the role of John Ambrose McClaren, with Lana Condor – who plays Lara Jean – confirming the news in a video shared on Twitter on Thursday.

Jordan Fisher is joining the cast of To All The Boys I've Loved Before. Picture: Getty

In the short clip Lana can be seen knocking on the door of a trailer with the new character’s name on, before Jordan comes to the door and tells his co-star how “excited” he is.

Jordan has previously starred in Rent: Live, series Teen Wolf, and The Secret Life Of The American Teenager.

He will now be playing the guy Lara had a crush on in the first movie, where he was seen at the end of the film on her doorstep clutching one of the letters she had written to all the guys she had feelings for.

Lana Condor's love interest in the first film was played by Noah Centineo. Picture: Getty

In the first film we discovered Lara and John first met when they were both in the Model UN as youngsters.

This means we’ll be seeing Lara and Noah Centineo’s character Peter Kavinsky facing trouble in paradise in the next movie – which you would have guessed if you've seen the ending of the first film, or read the books.

