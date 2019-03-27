What's New To Netflix In April 2019? From David Attenborough's Our Planet To The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Netflix is releasing some bangers this April - including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Picture: Getty

If you're running out of things to watch - fear not! Netflix is releasing a load of new TV shows and movies this April.

If, like us, you're always on the look out for the next binge-worthy series or crazy AF documentary (here's looking at you, Abducted In Plain Sight), then we have just the thing!

Here's what's new to Netflix this April - from Originals and movies to TV series.

Netflix Originals

Japanese anime series Ultraman is coming to the streaming site. Picture: YouTube / Netflix

1st April

Ultraman

Based on the classic '60s Japanese anime tokusatsu, Ultraman is centred around an alien and monster invasion.

Fighting the invasion is Science Patrol - but their weapons prove to be ineffective.

Instead, Shin Hayata transforms into a mega mutant called Ultraman, to help them defeat the evil forces.

The new Netflix series follows on from the original story, as Hayata passes on his powers to his son.

2nd April

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

While comedian Kevin Hart has been surrounded by controversy in recent months, Netflix are launching a new stand-up series this April.

The series includes footage from Hart's live performances at London's O2 Arena.

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning for a second season. Picture: Getty

5th April

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2

Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka reprises her role as Sabrina the teenage witch, in season 2 of the hit Netflix show.

In this season, fans can expect to see more of the love triangle between Sabrina, Harvey and Nicholas.

The first season landed on Halloween last year, and the cast also came together for a Christmas special.

David Attenborough is joining forces with Netflix and WWF with new documentary, Our Planet. Picture: Getty

Our Planet

Sir David Attenborough has teamed up with Netflix and the WWF to create a breath-taking new documentary on climate change.

The new limited series has already been backed by royals, including Prince William, Harry and Charles, and will also be translated into various languages by Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek.

Attenborough told The Sun: "The BBC, powerful and pervasive though it is, can’t reach 200 million people overnight, simultaneously.

"This particular ambition—of reaching the vast majority of TV sets in the world—is very important and the message is urgent. The natural world is in crisis. Let’s not mince words. It really is in crisis. We are in trouble. There is no point saying, ‘We will do that or pass that’ or, ‘We will have another meeting’. We want people to know what is happening NOW."

Swedish crime drama Quicksand drops on Netflix soon. Picture: Getty

Quicksand

Swedish crime drama Quicksand is also hitting the streaming site in April.

Based on the book by Malin Persson Giolito, Quicksand is about a mass shooting that takes place at a prep school.

Unicorn Store

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is about to star in Netflix comedy, Unicorn Store.

Making her debut as director, Larson stars alongside Samuel L Jackson in this feel-good, nostalgic film.

10th April

You vs Wild

Following the lines of Black Mirror's Bandersnatch, this new Bear Grylls series features multiple choice options for viewers as they step into the wilderness.

12th April

Camila Mendes and Noah Centineo star in Netflix's new teen flick. Picture: YouTube / Netflix

The Perfect Date

Riverdale's Camila Mendes and To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo star in new teen flick, The Perfect Date.

Special

This new sitcom stems from the autobiography of Ryan O'Connell, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

No Good Nick

Melissa Joan Hart, Sean Astin and Siena Agudong star in the new US sitcom about a stranger who claims to be a long-lost relative.

19th April

Someone Great

Other movies & TV shows being added

1st April

Cruel Intentions

Click

2nd April

Gladiator

3rd April

Doctor Foster season 2

8th April

War Dogs

11th April

Black Summer

15th April

The Fugitive

16th April

Jurassic Park Trilogy

17th April

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

This is 40

American Gangster

The Incredible Hulk

18th April

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

20th April

Grass is Greener

22nd April

Adrift

24th April

Bonding

25th April

Baywatch

26th April

The Protector season 2

Street Food

