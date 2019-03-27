On Air Now
If you're running out of things to watch - fear not! Netflix is releasing a load of new TV shows and movies this April.
If, like us, you're always on the look out for the next binge-worthy series or crazy AF documentary (here's looking at you, Abducted In Plain Sight), then we have just the thing!
Here's what's new to Netflix this April - from Originals and movies to TV series.
1st April
Ultraman
Based on the classic '60s Japanese anime tokusatsu, Ultraman is centred around an alien and monster invasion.
Fighting the invasion is Science Patrol - but their weapons prove to be ineffective.
Instead, Shin Hayata transforms into a mega mutant called Ultraman, to help them defeat the evil forces.
The new Netflix series follows on from the original story, as Hayata passes on his powers to his son.
2nd April
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
While comedian Kevin Hart has been surrounded by controversy in recent months, Netflix are launching a new stand-up series this April.
The series includes footage from Hart's live performances at London's O2 Arena.
5th April
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2
Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka reprises her role as Sabrina the teenage witch, in season 2 of the hit Netflix show.
In this season, fans can expect to see more of the love triangle between Sabrina, Harvey and Nicholas.
The first season landed on Halloween last year, and the cast also came together for a Christmas special.
Our Planet
Sir David Attenborough has teamed up with Netflix and the WWF to create a breath-taking new documentary on climate change.
The new limited series has already been backed by royals, including Prince William, Harry and Charles, and will also be translated into various languages by Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek.
Attenborough told The Sun: "The BBC, powerful and pervasive though it is, can’t reach 200 million people overnight, simultaneously.
"This particular ambition—of reaching the vast majority of TV sets in the world—is very important and the message is urgent. The natural world is in crisis. Let’s not mince words. It really is in crisis. We are in trouble. There is no point saying, ‘We will do that or pass that’ or, ‘We will have another meeting’. We want people to know what is happening NOW."
Quicksand
Swedish crime drama Quicksand is also hitting the streaming site in April.
Based on the book by Malin Persson Giolito, Quicksand is about a mass shooting that takes place at a prep school.
Unicorn Store
Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is about to star in Netflix comedy, Unicorn Store.
Making her debut as director, Larson stars alongside Samuel L Jackson in this feel-good, nostalgic film.
10th April
You vs Wild
Following the lines of Black Mirror's Bandersnatch, this new Bear Grylls series features multiple choice options for viewers as they step into the wilderness.
12th April
The Perfect Date
Riverdale's Camila Mendes and To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo star in new teen flick, The Perfect Date.
Special
This new sitcom stems from the autobiography of Ryan O'Connell, who suffers from cerebral palsy.
No Good Nick
Melissa Joan Hart, Sean Astin and Siena Agudong star in the new US sitcom about a stranger who claims to be a long-lost relative.
19th April
Someone Great
1st April
Cruel Intentions
Click
2nd April
Gladiator
3rd April
Doctor Foster season 2
8th April
War Dogs
11th April
Black Summer
15th April
The Fugitive
16th April
Jurassic Park Trilogy
17th April
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
This is 40
American Gangster
The Incredible Hulk
18th April
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
20th April
Grass is Greener
22nd April
Adrift
24th April
Bonding
25th April
Baywatch
26th April
The Protector season 2
Street Food
