When Is The Perfect Date Released On Netflix? Who's In The Cast With Noah Centineo & What's The Movie About?

Netflix just dropped the trailer for 'The Perfect Date' starring Noah Centineo and Cami Mendes, so when will the movie be released and what's it all about?

Netflix's latest trailer for The Perfect Date has officially dropped and we can't wait to see two of our favourite stars, Noah Centineo and Riverdale's Cami Mendes cast alongside each other.

If you've been enjoying Netflix's movies (a lot of which have also starred Noah Centineo) such as The Kissing Booth, To All The Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser then this is looking to be right up your street.

Noah Centineo's character hatches a plan to earn his college tuition. Picture: YouTube/Netflix The Perfect Date

When Is The Perfect Date Released?

Kicking off Netflix's 2019 young adult movie releases, the film will drop onto the streaming site on April 12th, which is a matter of weeks away!

Seeing as we were treated to so many young adult romance movies last year, it's about time we're given another Noah-based film to fill the void, especially since TALBILB sequel hasn't been made yet.

Noah Centineo and Cami Mendes star alongside each other in 'The Perfect Date'. Picture: YouTube/Netflix The Perfect Date

Who is in the cast?

Aside from Netflix's golden boy, Noah, Cami Mendes is following in the steps of her Riverdale co-stars and stepping outside the series to pursue a film role.

Cami plays Veronica Lodge in the show who is in a real life relationship with co-star Charles Melton, and this is the first time she will star alongside Noah and we can't to see their on-screen chemistry.

Fans have pointed out she's kinda playing a very similar rich and snobby character as she does in Riverdale, but then much the same could be said for Noah.

Laura Marano is playing Celia Lieberman, who grows close to Brooks Rattigan (Noah) after he's paid to take her to prom.

Laura has also starred in Disney's Austin & Ally, which Noah also starred in for three episodes.

Laura Marano has previously starred alongside Noah Centineo in Austin & Ally. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

What's the movie about?

Now, you may get a touch of Déjà vu here, but Noah is set to play another 'fake boyfriend' role in the film, just like he does in To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

His character, Brooks Rattigan, starts a money making scheme to help pay his way through his dream college where he gets paid to stand in as people's 'perfect' boyfriend.

Deadline summarised it pretty neatly, saying: "Through the journey of being a different person every night of the week, he finds out that the real Brooks isn’t who he thought at all and to his surprise falls for the real girl of his dreams."

It make not come as such a surprise then, that Netflix has picked the film up from the same production company that did TATBILB, Awesomeness Films.

Noah Centineo's character starts a money making scheme becoming the 'perfect boyfriend'. Picture: YouTube/Netflix The Perfect Date

