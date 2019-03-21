Noah Centineo In Talks To Play He-Man In A 'Masters Of The Universe' Reboot

Noah Centineo in talks to become 'He-Make' in big screen re-make. Picture: Instagram @NoahCentineo/YouTube He Man Official

Noah Centineo is rumoured to be starring in a reboot of 'Masters Of The Universe' to play He Man and fans are excited to see the 22-year-old bulking up for the major role.

Netflix's Noah Centineo is rumoured to be in talks to hit the big screen for a reboot of 'He-Man' in Masters of the Universe, The Wrap is reporting.

As well as confirming that To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2 is officially underway, Noah has also wrapped up filming for a Charlie's Angels re-make with, Sony who 'was eager to find another gig for Centineo' after finishing the film, according to Variety.

The 22-year-old recently set pulses racing when appearing in Calvin Klein's latest advertising campaign alongside Shawn Mendes, Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky.

So, we all know that Noah is in pretty good shape, but he's going to have to go through a pretty major transformation to play the notoriously muscle man who stomps around in a pretty tiny costume, and we can't wait to see it.

It's turning out to be a pretty busy 2019 for Noah, and by the sounds of it, he needs to head down to the gym, ASAP!

