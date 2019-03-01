The Dirt: Machine Gun Kelly Is Completely Unrecognisable In New Netflix Movie About Motley Crue

Machine Gun Kelly looks totally different in The Dirt. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

The ‘Rap Devil’ star takes on the role of Motley Crue’s legendary rocker Tommy Lee in Netflix’s new movie The Dirt, and looks totally different without his tattoos.

Fans of Machine Gun Kelly are about to see him looking very different as he dons a long haired wig and ditches his tattoos to take on the role of Motley Crue’s legendary rocker, Tommy Lee, in new Netflix movie, The Dirt.

The Dirt will be arriving to Netflix on March 22nd 2019, and charts the rock and roll history of Motley Crue, based on the book of the same name.

In the trailer, we see MGK transform into Tommy Lee, and fans were shocked at how different the ‘Bloom’ rapper looks in the movie, with his new Tommy-esque hairdo.

MGK swapped his short blonde hair for this long wig for the role. Picture: YouTube

Fans were also shocked to see Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker – without his iconic colourful tattoos, after he underwent hours of make up every morning to cover them up.

Machine Gun Kelly looks totally different with his colourful torso tattoos covered up. Picture: YouTube

MGK also learnt to play the drums for the role, enlisting his drummer – JP ‘Rook’ Cappelletty – to teach him how to play.

MGK actually had to audition six times before he secured the role, which he cites as a dream come true given that he was a fan of the book, which he read aged 13.

He revealed, “It was my Bible. I had the wrong idols growing up, for sure. It wasn’t until we were on set and doing these scenes that we were like, 'Whoa, this is dark. What are people going to think about this?'

Machine Gun Kelly takes on the role of Tommy Lee in the Motley Crue biopic. Picture: Instagram

"But there’s something about the truth in that book - the fact that you do fall in love with these people [who] then do this giant nose-dive into this dark place.

"Tommy is like the puppy dog of the group. He makes mistakes, but you kind of love him more when he’s making mistakes."

MGK shared photos of gifts from the set of The Dirt. Picture: Instagram

