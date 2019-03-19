Who Is Kiernan Shipka, How Old Is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Actress And When Did She Star In Mad Men?

Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka is now starring in Netflix' Sabrina reboot. Picture: Getty

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix for a second series and we're all super excited for the new episodes.

But who is lead actress Kiernan Shipka and when did she star in Mad Men? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Kiernan Shipka?

American actress Kiernan Shipka was born in Chicago on 10 November, 1999 - making her 19 years old.

At the age of six, Shipka and her parents moved to LA to pursue her career in acting.

Kiernan is best known for playing Sally Draper in the hit US series, Mad Men.

As of 2018, Kiernan has played Sabrina Spellman in the Netflix version of the Archie Comics' classic.

Kiernan with January Jones, who played her on-screen mother, Betty Draper. Picture: Getty

When did she star in Mad Men?

Kiernan Shipka played the role of Sally Draper from 2007 until the show's finale in 2015.

Sally Draper was the troubled young daughter of Betty and protagonist, Don.

Their turbulent marriage and selfish personalities greatly impacted Sally and her brothers in the show, resulting in her having several behavioural issues and opting to leave for boarding school to get some space from her parents.

In 2009, Kiernan won both the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by and Ensemble in a Drama Series, and a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series.

In total, Shipka has received six highly-esteemed awards for her acting.

What is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina about?

The Netflix version of Sabrina couldn't be further from the '90s classic starring Melissa Joan Hart.

However, while it doesn't include cheesy humour and questionable outfit choices, it does include a lot of witchy magic and the macabre.

Titular character Sabrina Spellman - half-witch, half-human - struggles to reconcile the two sides of her identity.

While she relishes her magical heritage, she doesn't want to lose contact with her human life - including her pals and her boyfriend, Harvey.

The second season is scheduled to drop on Netflix on 5 April, 2019, but you can catch up on the first season now.

