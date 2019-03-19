Who Is Kiernan Shipka, How Old Is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Actress And When Did She Star In Mad Men?

19 March 2019, 16:40

Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka is now starring in Netflix' Sabrina reboot
Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka is now starring in Netflix' Sabrina reboot. Picture: Getty

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix for a second series and we're all super excited for the new episodes.

But who is lead actress Kiernan Shipka and when did she star in Mad Men? Here's the lowdown...

Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina': Which Year Is The Series Set In?

Who is Kiernan Shipka?

American actress Kiernan Shipka was born in Chicago on 10 November, 1999 - making her 19 years old.

At the age of six, Shipka and her parents moved to LA to pursue her career in acting.

Kiernan is best known for playing Sally Draper in the hit US series, Mad Men.

As of 2018, Kiernan has played Sabrina Spellman in the Netflix version of the Archie Comics' classic.

Kiernan with January Jones, who played her on-screen mother, Betty Draper
Kiernan with January Jones, who played her on-screen mother, Betty Draper. Picture: Getty

When did she star in Mad Men?

Kiernan Shipka played the role of Sally Draper from 2007 until the show's finale in 2015.

Sally Draper was the troubled young daughter of Betty and protagonist, Don.

Their turbulent marriage and selfish personalities greatly impacted Sally and her brothers in the show, resulting in her having several behavioural issues and opting to leave for boarding school to get some space from her parents.

In 2009, Kiernan won both the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by and Ensemble in a Drama Series, and a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series.

In total, Shipka has received six highly-esteemed awards for her acting.

What is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina about?

The Netflix version of Sabrina couldn't be further from the '90s classic starring Melissa Joan Hart.

However, while it doesn't include cheesy humour and questionable outfit choices, it does include a lot of witchy magic and the macabre.

Titular character Sabrina Spellman - half-witch, half-human - struggles to reconcile the two sides of her identity.

While she relishes her magical heritage, she doesn't want to lose contact with her human life - including her pals and her boyfriend, Harvey.

The second season is scheduled to drop on Netflix on 5 April, 2019, but you can catch up on the first season now.

> Download Our App Now For The Latest Netflix News!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Did They Meet And When Are They Getting Married?
Shawn Mendes is currently resting his voice as he battles a cold

Shawn Mendes Fans Urge Each Other To ‘Please Respect’ Singer As He Battles Severe Cold

Shawn Mendes

People are loving Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes's relationship

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes's Hilarious Date Nights Have Fans Cracking Up

Little Mix

Tyla Carr shares emotional post about ex Mike Thalassitis

Mike Thalassitis's Ex & Love Islander Tyla Carr Shares Emotional Mental Health Post In Wake Of His Death

TV & Film

Ariana Grande unveiled a new range of merchandise at the start of her Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande Tour Merch Leaves Fans Divided Over Clear Bags And Vintage T-Shirts

Ariana Grande

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Shawn Mendes is being compared to Prince Eric

Shawn Mendes Is The Real Life Prince Eric And Fans Can't Get Over It

Shawn Mendes

Here's everything you need to know about Halsey and YUNGBLUD's relationship.

Halsey & YUNGBLUD's Relationship History - Here's How Long The '11 Minutes' Duo Have Been Dating
Here's everything you need to know about James Charles.

Who Is James Charles? The Age, Friends And Everything You Need To Know About The Instagram Make-Up Star
Queer Eye returns to Netflix on 15 March

Queer Eye Fab Five's Instagram Handles Revealed For Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo and Bobby
Louis Tomlinson's mum Johannah Deakin died in 2016

Louis Tomlinson Mum: Who Is Johannah Deakin And When Did 'Two Of Us' Singer Lose His Mother?

Louis Tomlinson