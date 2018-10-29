Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina': Which Year Is The Series Set In?

Netflix's new series 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' has got some viewers confused when it comes to which year or decade the events of the series actually takes place.

The new series of 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' has gone down incredibly well with TV fans since it was released last week however some are wondering exactly when the series takes place...

They used antiquated midwifery equipment, Harvey has a cellphone and Ambrose a laptop??? #sabrina STICK TO AN ERA — ⚙️❌❤️🐺🐶💙🎤🐴🐰🐦 (@Jofuu) October 28, 2018

'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' movie theatre scene. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

We totally get why fans are a little bit confused. In some scenes the characters are using their phones and in others they've gone full goth-a-la-ages-ago. But then again, surely that's just the differences between the witch-world and the human world.

In fact, in the first episode of the series, this flashes up between two scenes:

Which year is 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' set in? Picture: Netflix

Hmmm... October 28th on a Tuesday you say? The last time these two coincided was in the year 2014... so, perhaps this was the year the entire series takes place. It does make sense.

