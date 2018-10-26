Why Doesn't Salem Speak In Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'?

26 October 2018, 11:40 | Updated: 26 October 2018, 14:07

Salem in Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'
Salem in Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' is finally here but fans of the old series are wondering why her black cat and friend Salem doesn't speak.

Netlfix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' has arrived just in time for Halloween and the one big question that's on everyone's lips is why Salem doesn't speak like in the original series 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch'.

Well, the answer is two-fold...

One of the original's most loved characters now has a completely different look for one... as in, it's a real cat and not just a puppet voiced by the show writer.

It is believed the reason behind Salem's lack of dialogue is down to the fact that Kiernan Shipka, Sabrina herself, is actually allergic to cats.

She told Vulture how she broke out in hives the first time she picked up her furry co-star which suggests the interaction between the two characters would now become minimal, ergo... no voice for poor old Salem!

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Salem on the Netflix red carpet
Salem on the Netflix red carpet. Picture: Getty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Riverdale cast play their parents in spooky flashback episode

Riverdale Cast Play Their Parents In Flashback To Unfold 'Griffins And Gargoyles' Mystery
FerneMcCann and Charlie Brake romance rumours sparked after night out

Ferne McCann & Love Island's Charlie Brake Spark Dating Rumours
Justin Bieber was apparently pictured eating a burrito 'wrong' and the internet was furious

This Viral Picture Of Justin Bieber Eating A Burrito Sideways Might Not Be Him
Salem in Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'

Why Doesn't Salem Speak In Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'?
Leigh-Anne Pinnock joked that she was already married to Andre Grey

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Teases She's Married To Andre Grey On Instagram

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Ariana Grande gets ready to announce Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Tickets, Dates And Venue Details Revealed
Shraya J features on Little Mix's new song 'Strip'

Who Is Sharaya J? Everything You Need To Know About The Little Mix 'Strip' Rapper
Pop music podcasts from George Ezra to the New York Times

4 Podcasts To Listen To If You're Obsessed With Pop Music

WhatsApp will soon have a feature that locks the app whilst your phone is unlocked

WhatsApp Will Soon Have A Lock On It Whilst Your Phone's Unlocked
Shawn Mendes family

Shawn Mendes' Family Life: Inside ‘Nervous’ Singer’s Relationships With His Mum, Sister And Dad