The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Trailer

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix for a second series. Picture: Instagram

Coinciding with Halloween last year, Netflix dropped Riverdale spin-off, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Now, the spooky series is returning for a second, with Kiernan Shipka reprising her role as Sabrina, the teenage witch.

Here's everything you need to know about the new episodes...

What is The Chilling Adventures on Sabrina about?

Netflix's adaptation of the original Archie comic book series is very different to the 90's show Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which starred Melissa Joan Hart. The Netflix series moves away from light-hearted comedy, instead drawing upon the darker elements of the comics and the occult.

Having said that, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina still features a little black cat named Salem.

The Riverdale spin-off follows the life of a teenager who is half witch, half human. Sabrina is torn between her human life and her magical family, and the show focuses on this conflict throughout.

In her human life, Sabrina (played by Kiernan Shipka) has friends and a boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle (played by Ross Lynch).

As a witch, she gets some pretty cool powers - including the ability to fly on a broomstick and cast spells on bullies.

In the 2018 series, Sabrina's also pretty woke; she and her friends form the WICCA (Women’s Intersectional Cultural and Creative Association) club after her gender nonconforming friend Susie is bullied by male students at school, and her black friend Ros is fighting the headteacher over censorship in the school library.

Kiernan Shipka reprises her role as Sabrina Spellman. Picture: Instagram

When is season 2 released on Netflix?

Actress Kiernan Shipka announced on Instagram that Season 2 of CAOS will drop on 5th April, 2019.

If the teaser trailer is anything to go by, we're expecting the focus to shift on Sabrina's witchy friends - in particular, hunky warlock Nicholas (played by Gavin Leatherwood) and the love triangle between him, 'Brina and Harvey.

Only time will tell if Harvey comes round and decides Sabrina is worth fighting for.

Actress Jaz Sinclair plays Sabrina's on-screen pal, Ros. Picture: Instagram

Who's in the CAOS cast?

Kiernan Shipka plays the titular role of Sabrina Spellman. The American actress is best known for playing Sally Draper in the award-winning series, Mad Men, from 2007-2015.

Playing Sabrina's on-off boyfriend Harvey Kinkle is Ross Lynch. Lynch, 23, is a singer-songwriter as well as an actor.

Warlock Nicholas Scratch is played by Gavin Leatherwood.

Other main characters include:

Lucy Davis - Hilda Spellman

Miranda Otto - Zelda Spellman

Chance Perdomo - Ambrose Spellman

Michelle Gomez - Mary Wardwell/Madam Satan

Jaz Sinclair - Rosalin Walker

Lachlan Watson - Susie Putnam

Tati Gabrielle - Prudence Night

Adeline Rudolph - Agatha

Abigail F Cowen - Dorcas

Richard Coyle - Father Blackwood