Sex Education Series 2 Has Just Been Confirmed By Netflix

1 February 2019, 15:44

Netflix has confirmed that we'll be getting another series of the British comedy that took the internet by storm when it was released last month.

Netflix has officially confirmed a second series of Sex Education after Otis Milburn and his classmates were met with rave reviews when it hit out screens back in January.

Otis Milburn and friends will be back on Netflix for Sex Education series 2
Otis Milburn and friends will be back on Netflix for Sex Education series 2. Picture: Netflix/Sex Education

Yup, the streaming site has confirmed there will be at least another eight episodes of the show, starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson in the roles of a sex therapist mother and extremely prudish son who starts a money making scheme to become an underground school sex councillor.

Ever since the first series dropped, fans have been asking when they're going to get more of show, and it looks like the Netflix God's have been listening in and are giving the people what they want!

There are reports that a staggering 40 million households watched the show within it's first month of streaming which is pretty impressive for any TV show to achieve.

Although we don't have an official release date for series 2, we know production will resume this spring, so it's going to be a while before we're getting it, but we all know it will be worth the wait!

News