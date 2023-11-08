What Happened To Davina Potratz On Selling Sunset?

8 November 2023, 14:44

Davina Portratz has played a noticeably smaller role in Selling Sunset season 7
Davina Portratz has played a noticeably smaller role in Selling Sunset season 7. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Selling Sunset season 7 is back on Netflix but Davina Portratz is nowhere to be seen so where is she? Here's everything you need to know about her absence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Davina Portratz found herself centre of much drama during her time on Selling Sunset, particularly because of her fall out with co-star Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald's husband Romain Bonnet.

And when she wasn't arguing with her fellow agents at The Oppenheim Group, she was busy taking huge real estate risks that put her career on the line. We all remember the $75million listing right?

After joining the popular reality TV show from season 2, Davina was a headline star until around season 4 when her presence became less and less.

For many, they believed that once Davina quit the famous LA brokerage, her time on the show was over. However, she's recently hinted on Heather Rae El Moussa's Instagram - another cast member missing from season 7 - that she was written out.

Read more: Is Selling Sunset Real Or Scripted? How The Netflix Series Is Edited

Read more: Selling Sunset Net Worths: Who Is The Richest Cast Member?

So what happened to Davina Potratz on Selling Sunset? Here's what we know.

Davina Portratz can be spotted at Chelsea Lazkani's 30th birthday party in season 7
Davina Portratz can be spotted at Chelsea Lazkani's 30th birthday party in season 7. Picture: Netflix

Did Davina Portratz leave Selling Sunset?

In season 4, Davina's exit from The Oppenheim Group was made public when Jason Oppenheim began advertising for a new agent. Davina's spot was filled with Vanessa Villela.

Davina moved on to join a rival firm called Douglas Elliman, an estate agency located in Beverly Hills. She called it a "pure business decision".

However, since then, the estate agent has been back in the office after Jason and Brett offered her another chance. Davina has been appearing on the show, but significantly less.

Selling Sunset season 6 featured Davina Portratz on the poster
Selling Sunset season 6 featured Davina Portratz on the poster. Picture: Netflix

Why is Davina Portratz not on Selling Sunset season 7?

For eagle-eyed viewers, you would have noticed Davina was shown for a brief moment during Chelsea Lazkani's 30th birthday party but otherwise, she's been pretty absent.

Commenting under Heather's post, who was talking about being dropped from Selling Sunset, Davina suggested the same had happened to her.

Heather wrote: "Looks like I got pushed in the water… its a good thing I can swim! Congrats to my girls on S7! You may see me in a few episodes…"

To which Davina replied: "You and me both."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Luke will not appear appear on the Married At First Sight reunion show

Why MAFS UK's Luke Worley Won't Be On The Reunion Show

The Mean Girls musical has an incredible cast

Who’s In The Cast Of The Mean Girls Musical Movie?

Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life

Who Is G Flip? Get To Know Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause's Partner

Selling Sunset wouldn't be the same without viewer's favourite Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause From Selling Sunset Age, Net Worth, Kids And Ex-Husband

Mary Fitgerald had her son at a young age. But how old is he?

Who Is Mary Fitzgerald’s Son From Selling Sunset?

Josie Gibson, Olivia Attwood and Jamie Lynn-Spears

Who Is On I'm A Celebrity This Year? 2023 Rumoured Line Up

What will Jamie Lynn say about her sister Britney on I'm A Celeb?

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Rumoured To Join I'm A Celebrity 2023

When did Marie-Lou and Jason Oppenheim split up?

Are Marie-Lou And Jason Oppenheim From Selling Sunset Still Together?

The Selling Sunset cast are all in their 30 and 40s

Selling Sunset Cast Ages: How Old Are The Realtors?

The Selling Sunset cast have made themselves a small fortune from real estate to personal businesses

Selling Sunset Net Worths: Who Is The Richest Cast Member?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits