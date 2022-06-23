Maya Vander Is Leaving Selling Sunset After Announcing She’s Suffered A Miscarriage

23 June 2022, 15:37 | Updated: 23 June 2022, 16:03

Maya Vander is leaving Selling Sunset
Maya Vander is leaving Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander told fans this week she’d suffered a miscarriage, just six months after delivering her stillborn son.

Maya Vander is leaving Selling Sunset to focus on her family and her Miami-based real estate business.

The news comes after the 40-year-old announced this week she recently suffered a miscarriage at 10 weeks, just six months after delivering her stillborn son at 38 weeks.

Why Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Split & How Long They Were Together

Sources told TMZ Maya 'loved her time on the show', but travelling between Miami and LA to be part of the production became a lot to handle, especially with young kids.

Maya Vander announced she'd suffered a miscarriage
Maya Vander announced she'd suffered a miscarriage. Picture: Maya Vander/Instagram
Maya Vander and her husband have two children
Maya Vander and her husband have two children. Picture: Maya Vander/Instagram

Maya and her husband David Amar have two children; Aiden, three, and Elle, two.

On Instagram Stories this week, Maya told her 1.3 million followers of her devastating miscarriage.

She wrote: “I had a very crazy week. Miscarriage after 10 weeks... following my stillbirth... but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!”

She added: “They bring me joy and happiness to my life! Hug and love the people you care about. Don’t take things for granted!”

Maya Vander is leaving Selling Sunset to focus on her family and business in Miami
Maya Vander is leaving Selling Sunset to focus on her family and business in Miami. Picture: Netflix

Just six months prior, Maya suffered a stillbirth.

In the reunion episode for season five she explained her son died ‘in a freak accident’ due to umbilical cord compression.

She said: “But I'm doing much better and I have my husband, he's amazing. My kids are great. They keep me going, work and I'm busy. I don't have time to sit and cry all day long, I have my moments, that's part of grief, and just take this opportunity to raise voice for stillbirth and pregnancy loss.”

Maya is not the first Selling Sunset to leave The Oppenheim Group. Earlier this year Christine Quinn left the business to set up her own property company with her husband, but it’s thought she’ll remain involved in the Netflix reality series.

