Here's how to watch the highly anticipated Selling Sunset season seven reunion episode.

Hosted by Queer Eye's Tan France the Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion is upon us! The special episode will air on Netflix on November 15th 9pm (EST) which means for UK viewers it will be available to watch on Thursday 16th November from 2am (GMT).

Season seven ended with lots of unanswered questions which the reunion promises to answer. It teases high emotions across the cast - from tears to bust ups, it promises to be a tense watch.

Chrishell says Selling Sunset Season 7's reunion "gets heated". Picture: Greg Gayne/Netflix

Selling Sunset | Season 7 Reunion Trailer | Netflix

How to watch the Selling Sunset season 7 reunion

You can watch the reunion episode exclusively on Netflix on Thursday 16th November.

What time does the Selling Sunset reunion air?

The season seven reunion episode airs for UK viewers at 2am (GMT) on Thursday 16th November and in the US it is available Wednesday 15th 9pm (EST) .

Netflix describes the reunion as a chance for the Oppenheim group agents to discuss "drama, disputes and difficult truths", but what have the Selling Sunset ladies said about it so far?

Bre tiesi stuns on the reunion show. Picture: Netflix

What happens on the Selling Sunset season 7 reunion?

Luxury estate agent Chrishell Stause told PEOPLE the reunion "gets heated, but there are also a lot of really beautiful resolutions". Going on, she revealed that there "is a huge announcement that's going to be made, so everyone needs to tune in for that".

The reunion gets emotional as Jason Oppenheim takes a lie detector test and is asked by Tan if he still loves Chrishell. Despite it having been two years ago, his and Chrishell's short-lived relationship has remained a key storyline in season seven.

In the trailer Marie-Lou Nurk, who also dated Jason, says that "Chrishell was just a topic on camera," before accusing Chrishell of still having feelings for him.

The reunion also sees Chrishell address her ongoing feud with season 6 newcomer Nicole Young, as she says: “You started the fire and now we’re in it, so let’s go.”

The Selling Sunset gang unpack all the season seven drama. Picture: Netflix

Who is on the Selling Sunset reunion episode?

Mediated by Tan France, the entire cast of Selling Sunset will be in the same room again for the season seven reunion, plus few special guests.

Brett Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim

Chelsea Lazkani

Amanza Smith

Bre Tiesi

Emma Hernan

Chrishell Stause

Nicole Young

Mary Fitzgerald (Bonnet)

Romain Bonnet

The special guests include a cameo from Jason's ex and a few agents from Selling the OC, including Alex Hall.

