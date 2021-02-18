Who Is Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Richard? The Retired Tech Entrepreneur Worth Millions

Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard married in 2019. Picture: Getty / Christine Quinn/Instagram

Christine Quinn is pregnant with her first baby with husband Christian Richard, but who is the Selling Sunset star’s partner?

By Kathryn Knight

Christine Quinn, 31, and husband Christian Richard, 41, got married in a wonderfully extravagant ceremony in 2019 and the Selling Sunset star is now pregnant with their first baby!

The couple’s wedding was one of the most unforgettable moments of the Netflix series, with Christine bringing wild additions such as black swans, a blood-covered wedding cake, and literal snow to the ceremony.

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Christian is more low-key, rarely appearing in the series, and requesting his real name, Christian Dumontet not be used in the show to protect his privacy.

But we might see more of him in the new series of Selling Sunset now the couple are expecting their first child.

Here’s everything you need to know about Christine’s husband Christian, from his age to his job.

What is Christian Richard’s job?

Christian is a retired tech entrepreneur following a successful career in software engineering.

He also helped create one of the first online food delivery companies, something which helped boost his already jaw-dropping fortune when he sold it to a competitor in 2017.

Christian Richard is a retired tech entrepreneur. Picture: Netflix

How old is Christine Quinn’s husband?

Christian is 41 years old, 10 years older than wife Christine.

He was able to retire at the young age of 38 after earning millions – but there’s more on that below.

What is Christian Richard’s net worth?

Christine’s husband has a reported net worth of around $20 million (£14.4 million).

The property broker spoke to Women’s Health about how her husband has made his money, saying: “He attended MIT and specialises in engineering of all types including software platforms."

He sold his food delivery start up Foodler in 2017 to competitor GrubHub, but details about the deal weren’t made public.

How long have Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard been together?

Christine and Christian met in 2019 and were married within a year of meeting each other.

They met through a mutual friend who went on a date with Christian and “wasn’t feeling it” but introduced him to Christine when he said he was looking for a new house.

Christine ended up falling for him herself and he even bought her “dream house” in Hollywood Hills for $5 million.

She said to Women's Health magazine: “The house he ended up purchasing was actually my dream home before I even met Christian.

"I remember prior to meeting him, I would sit in that open house every Sunday and picture myself living there, getting coffee with my husband, and that manifestation came true—I now live in the house that I envisioned myself in with my husband."

They got engaged during one of their many spontaneous holidays and married a few months later in December 2019 at a cathedral in LA.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital