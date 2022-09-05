Maisie Smith And Max George Go Instagram Official With Their Relationship

Max George and Maisie Smith confirmed they're boyfriend and girlfriend. Picture: Alamy

Maisie Smith and Max George have gone public with their relationship just weeks after they ‘moved in’ together.

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith and The Wanted’s Max George have officially confirmed they are dating after going public with their relationship.

The couple, who are said to have grown close on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour earlier this year following their stint on the show, gushed about each other as they went Instagram official.

Sharing a promo shot from Celebrity SAS, which aired on Sunday night, on his Instagram Story, Max said of his girlfriend: "You're my winner already," followed by a love heart emoji.

Max George dubbed Maisie Smith his 'winner'. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maisie Smith added Max George's name to her Instagram bio. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Not only did Maisie re-share the sweet post, but she added Max’s name to her Instagram bio alongside a heart.

This comes just a few short weeks after they hinted they had taken the next step in their blossoming romance and moved in together.

The pair were spotted shopping for home furnishings together last month and packed on the PDA during their shopping trip.

Max George and Maisie Smith have gone Instagram official. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maisie Smith and Max George grew close after meeting on Strictly. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maisie Smith confirmed she's dating Max George from The Wanted. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

The alleged move followed Max, 33, speaking about his new girlfriend as he headed to a tattoo studio in Fulham to get a huge new lion tattoo on his forearm to surprise Maisie, 21.

Max and Maisie’s romance has been going from strength to strength after they jetted to Portugal together with their Strictly pals in the summer.

They later reportedly went on a romantic getaway to Crete as they were seen kissing and cuddling on their flight.

