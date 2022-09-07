Inside Max George And Maisie Smith’s Dating And Relationship Timeline

Max George and Maisie Smith's complete dating timeline. Picture: Getty

Max George from The Wanted and EastEnders actress Maisie Smith are enjoying their blossoming romance - but when did they start dating? Here’s a look inside their relationship timeline…

The Wanted singer Max George and former EastEnders star Maisie Smith have become the most loved-up couple around since they began dating.

The couple have gone from strength to strength in recent weeks and are even thought to have moved in together after they were recently spotted shopping for home furnishings.

Max George And Maisie Smith Share Kiss In PDA Picture After Making Relationship Public

Maisie Smith And Max George Go Instagram Official With Their Relationship

Max, 34, and Maisie, 21, have now confirmed their relationship by making their romance Instagram official, but when did they start dating and how did they meet?

Here’s the lowdown…

Max George and Maisie Smith confirmed their relationship. Picture: @maxgeorge/Instagram

Maisie Smith gushes about boyfriend as she celebrates Max George’s birthday

To mark Max’s 34th birthday, Maisie kicked off the celebratory messages with their first PDA picture on social media.

After sharing the snap of them locking lips at dinner on her Instagram Story, she later posted a throwback collage from when they were abroad of her wrapping her arms around Max.

Maisie Smith celebrated her boyfriend Max George's birthday. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Max George added Maisie Smith's name in his Instagram bio. Picture: @maxgeorge/Instagram

Max George and Maisie Smith go Instagram official

The couple made their relationship public when Max showed his support for his girlfriend as she made her debut on Celebrity SAS.

He dubbed the actress his ‘winner’ before he added Maisie’s name to his Instagram bio, whilst she later did the same with his name.

Max George supported Maisie Smith as she debuted on Celebrity SAS. Picture: @maxgeorge/Instagram

Maisie Smith added Max George's name in her Instagram bio. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

When did Max George and Maisie Smith start dating?

Rumours that Max and Maisie were dating first came about during the summer after they were spotted kissing and cuddling on their flight to Crete in August.

The lovebirds had just jetted to Portugal at the time with their Strictly pals, before enjoying a romantic getaway just the two of them.

Maisie Smith and Max George began dating this summer. Picture: Getty

Max George and Maisie Smith grew close during the Strictly tour. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

How did Max George and Maisie Smith meet?

Max and Maisie both appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 and are said to have grown close again during the Strictly live tour earlier this year.

A source told this tabloid at the time: “They spent a lot of their time together and would always be seen joking around in the dressing rooms and after the shows. Max was sent home from Strictly following a dance-off with Maisie on the proper show so that also became a running joke between them.

“Their close friendship then grew stronger on the second Strictly tour this summer… Maisie and Max are acting like love-struck teenagers.”

