Inside Max George And Maisie Smith’s Dating And Relationship Timeline

7 September 2022, 10:24 | Updated: 7 September 2022, 10:25

Max George and Maisie Smith's complete dating timeline
Max George and Maisie Smith's complete dating timeline. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Max George from The Wanted and EastEnders actress Maisie Smith are enjoying their blossoming romance - but when did they start dating? Here’s a look inside their relationship timeline…

The Wanted singer Max George and former EastEnders star Maisie Smith have become the most loved-up couple around since they began dating.

The couple have gone from strength to strength in recent weeks and are even thought to have moved in together after they were recently spotted shopping for home furnishings.

Max George And Maisie Smith Share Kiss In PDA Picture After Making Relationship Public

Maisie Smith And Max George Go Instagram Official With Their Relationship

Max, 34, and Maisie, 21, have now confirmed their relationship by making their romance Instagram official, but when did they start dating and how did they meet?

Here’s the lowdown…

Max George and Maisie Smith confirmed their relationship
Max George and Maisie Smith confirmed their relationship. Picture: @maxgeorge/Instagram

Maisie Smith gushes about boyfriend as she celebrates Max George’s birthday

To mark Max’s 34th birthday, Maisie kicked off the celebratory messages with their first PDA picture on social media.

After sharing the snap of them locking lips at dinner on her Instagram Story, she later posted a throwback collage from when they were abroad of her wrapping her arms around Max.

Maisie Smith celebrated her boyfriend Max George's birthday
Maisie Smith celebrated her boyfriend Max George's birthday. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram
Max George added Maisie Smith's name in his Instagram bio
Max George added Maisie Smith's name in his Instagram bio. Picture: @maxgeorge/Instagram

Max George and Maisie Smith go Instagram official

The couple made their relationship public when Max showed his support for his girlfriend as she made her debut on Celebrity SAS.

He dubbed the actress his ‘winner’ before he added Maisie’s name to his Instagram bio, whilst she later did the same with his name.

Max George supported Maisie Smith as she debuted on Celebrity SAS
Max George supported Maisie Smith as she debuted on Celebrity SAS. Picture: @maxgeorge/Instagram
Maisie Smith added Max George's name in her Instagram bio
Maisie Smith added Max George's name in her Instagram bio. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

When did Max George and Maisie Smith start dating?

Rumours that Max and Maisie were dating first came about during the summer after they were spotted kissing and cuddling on their flight to Crete in August.

The lovebirds had just jetted to Portugal at the time with their Strictly pals, before enjoying a romantic getaway just the two of them.

Maisie Smith and Max George began dating this summer
Maisie Smith and Max George began dating this summer. Picture: Getty
Max George and Maisie Smith grew close during the Strictly tour
Max George and Maisie Smith grew close during the Strictly tour. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

How did Max George and Maisie Smith meet?

Max and Maisie both appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 and are said to have grown close again during the Strictly live tour earlier this year.

A source told this tabloid at the time: “They spent a lot of their time together and would always be seen joking around in the dressing rooms and after the shows. Max was sent home from Strictly following a dance-off with Maisie on the proper show so that also became a running joke between them.

“Their close friendship then grew stronger on the second Strictly tour this summer… Maisie and Max are acting like love-struck teenagers.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Did Adele and Rich Paul have a secret wedding?

Has Adele Married Rich Paul?

Courteney Cox addressed Kanye West's comment about Friends not being 'funny'

Courteney Cox Takes Swipe At Kanye West After He Brands Friends ‘Not Funny’

All the updates on After Ever Happy so far

After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

Here's what time After Ever Happy will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK

What Time Is After Ever Happy Coming Out In The UK?

Chris Pine has addressed 'spitgate'

Chris Pine Responds To Those Harry Styles Spitting Rumours

Justin Bieber postponed the remainder of his Justice World Tour due to health reasons

Justin Bieber Suspends Justice World Tour Until Further Notice Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star