Max George And Maisie Smith Share Kiss In PDA Picture After Making Relationship Public

Maisie Smith and Max George packed on the PDA as they celebrated The Wanted star's birthday. Picture: Getty/Maisie Smith/Instagram

By Capital FM

Max George and Maisie Smith’s romance is heating up after the pair made their relationship Instagram official.

The Wanted star Max George and EastEnders actress Maisie Smith are in the early stages of their relationship and it’s clear their honeymoon phase is here to stay.

Just a day after confirming their romance by going Instagram official, the pair celebrated Max’s birthday as the singer turned 34.

Sharing a glimpse into the evening they had to celebrate, Maisie, 21, posted a picture of the pair locking lips on her Instagram Story, simply writing: “Happy birthday @maxgeorge.”

Max George and Maisie Smith celebrated the singer's 34th birthday. Picture: @maxgeorge/Instagram

Max George has added Maisie Smith's name in his Instagram bio. Picture: @maxgeorge/Instagram

Her beau reposted the snap of their kiss, captioning it: “Thank you beautiful girl,” alongside a heart emoji.

This comes just a few short weeks after the pair hinted that they had taken the next step in their relationship and moved in together after they were spotted shopping for home furnishings.

The couple, who are thought to have gotten close during the Strictly live tour earlier this year, have since made their affections for each other known on social media.

Maisie Smith has made her romance with Max George public. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Max George and Maisie Smith got close after meeting on Strictly. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maisie Smith and Max George have gone Instagram official. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Max and Maisie both have added each other’s names in their respective Instagram bios alongside a heart.

Max even showed his support towards his girlfriend for her Celebrity SAS debut over the weekend, calling her his ‘winner’.

Rumours of their relationship first began after they were spotted cosying up on a plane to Crete earlier this summer, where the couple had jetted off after enjoying a holiday in Portugal together with their Strictly pals.

