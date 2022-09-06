Max George And Maisie Smith Share Kiss In PDA Picture After Making Relationship Public

6 September 2022, 10:08

Maisie Smith and Max George packed on the PDA as they celebrated The Wanted star's birthday
Maisie Smith and Max George packed on the PDA as they celebrated The Wanted star's birthday. Picture: Getty/Maisie Smith/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Max George and Maisie Smith’s romance is heating up after the pair made their relationship Instagram official.

The Wanted star Max George and EastEnders actress Maisie Smith are in the early stages of their relationship and it’s clear their honeymoon phase is here to stay.

Just a day after confirming their romance by going Instagram official, the pair celebrated Max’s birthday as the singer turned 34.

Sharing a glimpse into the evening they had to celebrate, Maisie, 21, posted a picture of the pair locking lips on her Instagram Story, simply writing: “Happy birthday @maxgeorge.”

Maisie Smith And Max George Go Instagram Official With Their Relationship

Max George Breaks Silence On Dating Maisie Smith As They Hint They’ve Moved In Together

Max George and Maisie Smith celebrated the singer's 34th birthday
Max George and Maisie Smith celebrated the singer's 34th birthday. Picture: @maxgeorge/Instagram
Max George has added Maisie Smith's name in his Instagram bio
Max George has added Maisie Smith's name in his Instagram bio. Picture: @maxgeorge/Instagram

Her beau reposted the snap of their kiss, captioning it: “Thank you beautiful girl,” alongside a heart emoji.

This comes just a few short weeks after the pair hinted that they had taken the next step in their relationship and moved in together after they were spotted shopping for home furnishings.

The couple, who are thought to have gotten close during the Strictly live tour earlier this year, have since made their affections for each other known on social media.

Maisie Smith has made her romance with Max George public
Maisie Smith has made her romance with Max George public. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram
Max George and Maisie Smith got close after meeting on Strictly
Max George and Maisie Smith got close after meeting on Strictly. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram
Maisie Smith and Max George have gone Instagram official
Maisie Smith and Max George have gone Instagram official. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Max and Maisie both have added each other’s names in their respective Instagram bios alongside a heart.

Max even showed his support towards his girlfriend for her Celebrity SAS debut over the weekend, calling her his ‘winner’.

Rumours of their relationship first began after they were spotted cosying up on a plane to Crete earlier this summer, where the couple had jetted off after enjoying a holiday in Portugal together with their Strictly pals.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about the alleged Don't Worry, Darling feud between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

What’s Really Going On With Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde? The Don’t Worry Darling Feud Rumours Explained

The Gigi and Leonardo rumours expalined

Are Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating?

Here's what time After Ever Happy will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK

What Time Is After Ever Happy Coming Out In The UK?

Draco and Lucius have reunited!

Tom Felton Reunites With Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs In Adorable Moment

Rihanna helped the bar staff clean up after she and her friends stayed late at a restaurant

Rihanna Helps Restaurant Staff Clean Up After Girls Night Out With Her Friends

Selena Gomez meets Gordan Ramsay's culinary wrath...

Selena Gomez Took On Gordon Ramsay In The Kitchen And It's Hilarious

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star