Maisie Smith And The Wanted’s Max George Are Apparently Dating

Maisie Smith and Max George are apparently dating. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Max George from The Wanted and EastEnders actress Maisie Smith are apparently dating after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing two years ago.

Maisie Smith, 21, and Max George, 33, were seen kissing and cuddling on a flight to Crete this week, two years after they both starred on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

According to onlookers, who snapped photos of the couple for the tabloids, they were ‘all over each other’.

Max has reportedly told his friends he’s ‘smitten’ with the EastEnders star.

Maisie Smith and Max George reportedly grew close during the Strictly live tours. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maisie Smith and Max George were pictured on a flight to Crete. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

It’s thought they grew close during Strictly’s ‘Keep Dancing’ live tour, which took them across the country over the last few months with co-stars Neil Jones, Nancy Xu and Jowita Przystal.

A source told the papers the new couple recently enjoyed a holiday to Portugal together too, with their insider claiming: “This isn’t a flash in the pan. Max has told people that he is falling in love with Maisie.”

The couple are apparently trying to keep things low-key as their romance blossoms, but onlookers couldn’t help but notice how cosy they were on their Crete flight.

Maisie Smith starred on Strictly in 2020. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

While Maisie didn't post any photos from their romantic getaway, she did post some snaps from her trip to Portugal, showing her having fun with a few of her friends.

Next month, Maisie will embark on another tour across the UK, with Strictly alumni Kevin Clifton.

The soap star’s career has soared since she starred on the BBC talent show.

