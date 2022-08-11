Maisie Smith And The Wanted’s Max George Are Apparently Dating

11 August 2022, 14:29

Maisie Smith and Max George are apparently dating
Maisie Smith and Max George are apparently dating. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Max George from The Wanted and EastEnders actress Maisie Smith are apparently dating after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing two years ago.

Maisie Smith, 21, and Max George, 33, were seen kissing and cuddling on a flight to Crete this week, two years after they both starred on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

According to onlookers, who snapped photos of the couple for the tabloids, they were ‘all over each other’.

Are Any Love Island 2022 Couples Still Together? From Ekin-Su & Davide To Gemma & Luca

Max has reportedly told his friends he’s ‘smitten’ with the EastEnders star.

Maisie Smith and Max George reportedly grew close during the Strictly live tours
Maisie Smith and Max George reportedly grew close during the Strictly live tours. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram
Maisie Smith and Max George were pictured on a flight to Crete
Maisie Smith and Max George were pictured on a flight to Crete. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

It’s thought they grew close during Strictly’s ‘Keep Dancing’ live tour, which took them across the country over the last few months with co-stars Neil Jones, Nancy Xu and Jowita Przystal.

A source told the papers the new couple recently enjoyed a holiday to Portugal together too, with their insider claiming: “This isn’t a flash in the pan. Max has told people that he is falling in love with Maisie.”

The couple are apparently trying to keep things low-key as their romance blossoms, but onlookers couldn’t help but notice how cosy they were on their Crete flight.

Maisie Smith starred on Strictly in 2020
Maisie Smith starred on Strictly in 2020. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

While Maisie didn't post any photos from their romantic getaway, she did post some snaps from her trip to Portugal, showing her having fun with a few of her friends.

Next month, Maisie will embark on another tour across the UK, with Strictly alumni Kevin Clifton.

The soap star’s career has soared since she starred on the BBC talent show.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The complete lowdown on Netflix's new dating show Dated and Related

Netflix’s Dated And Related: The Cast, Release Date & Bizarre Plot Explained

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

Rihanna has kept a low profile since welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Why Rihanna Hasn’t Shared A Picture Of Her Baby Boy Just Yet

Ekin-Su has bagged a £1million fashion deal

Ekin-Su Has Signed The Biggest Fashion Deal In Love Island History

Olivia Wilde called being served papers publicly "embarrasing"

Olivia Wilde Responds To Jason Sudeikis 'Embarrassing' Her Amid Legal Battle

Brooklyn Beckham has shut down claims of a feud between mum Victoria and wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham Addresses ‘Feud’ Between Wife Nicola Peltz And Mum Victoria

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star