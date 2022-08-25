Max George Breaks Silence On Dating Maisie Smith As They Hint They’ve Moved In Together

Max George has opened up about girlfriend Maisie Smith for the first time. Picture: Getty/Maisie Smith/Instagram

By Capital FM

Max George and Maisie Smith are said to be taking the next step in their relationship after growing close in the past few months.

Max George and Maisie Smith have sparked speculation that they’ve taken the next step in their romance and decided to move in together after they were spotted shopping for home furnishings together.

News of their relationship broke earlier this month after The Wanted singer and EastEnders actress were seen kissing and cuddling on a flight to Crete, and now the couple seem to be going from strength to strength.

Breaking his silence on their relationship for the first time, Max, 33, spoke about his new girlfriend Maisie as he headed to a tattoo studio in Fulham to get a huge new lion tattoo on his forearm to surprise Maisie, 21.

Maisie Smith And The Wanted’s Max George Are Apparently Dating

Max George and Maisie Smith have sparked speculation they've moved in together. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maisie Smith and Max George have grown close during their Strictly tour. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

In response to being asked how his girlfriend will feel about the new inking, Max told this tabloid: “She will just have to wait and see. I have shown a few designs and that but nothing, not that big.

“She likes tattoos, I’ve got a few already so it should be a nice surprise.”

This comes after the couple, who both starred on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, were spotted shopping for homeware together earlier this week.

Maisie Smith and Max George have been packing on the PDA whilst out and about. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maise Smith jetted off to Crete and Portugal with Max George. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

In snaps obtained by MailOnline, Max and Maisie can be seen packing on the PDA whilst shopping on Kensington High Street in London.

The pair are said to have grown close once again on the Strictly live tour earlier this year.

Max and Maisie have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks and even jetted off to Portugal together with their Strictly pals following their romantic getaway to Crete.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital