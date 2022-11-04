Maisie Smith Further Fuels Max George Engagement Rumours

Maisie Smith and Max George have been facing engagement rumours.

Maisie Smith appears to have reignited those Max George engagement rumours just days after fans noticed her wearing a ring on her ring finger.

It all started when the former EastEnders actress was seen wearing a gold ring on her left hand during her holiday to Cyprus with her boyfriend and The Wanted singer, Max.

Maisie Smith Reveals Boyfriend Max George Was Her Childhood Celebrity Crush

Just days later, Maisie’s mum has further fuelled engagement speculation after she called the 34-year-old singer ‘family’.

The mum of 21-year-old Maisie and talent manager Julia shared a family photo with the actress’ sister also present, which appears to be a snap taken on holiday with the couple.

She captioned the photo: “My world,” adding that they were “family goals”.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to question if this was further fuel to the fire surrounding their engagement rumours, or if Julia was just welcoming her daughter’s beau into the family.

Maisie and Max have been dating since August when they were spotted sharing a kiss on a flight to Crete.

Since making their romance Instagram official, the pair have become besotted with one another and aren’t afraid to let the world know.

In fact, Maisie even revealed in a TikTok video that Max was her childhood celebrity crush years before they began dating.

The couple are yet to address the engagement rumours, but it hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

