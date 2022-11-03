Maisie Smith Reveals Boyfriend Max George Was Her Childhood Celebrity Crush

By Capital FM

Maisie Smith has gushed about her ‘celeb crush’ beau Max George in a new video.

Maisie Smith has had eyes for her boyfriend Max George all along as the former EastEnders actress revealed that her The Wanted singer beau was her celebrity childhood crush.

Maisie, 21, took part in a viral TikTok challenge which saw users making a choice between their partners and their famous crushes - and the actress revealed that Max, 34, is everything wrapped into one.

The question the young star was posed with was: “You're in a room with your boyfriend, your celebrity crush and your childhood crush... Who you running to?"

Maisie Smith Fuels Max George Engagement Rumours As She Flashes Huge Ring

She then runs across the living room to leap on her boyfriend as she gave him a kiss.

Maisie then wrote: “Me running to all three.”

Max, who is part of boyband The Wanted, shot to fame in 2010 with the band’s first single, ‘All Time Low’.

Maisie, who would’ve been nine years old at the time, was most famously known for portraying Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders.

The pair, who grew close after both appearing on Strictly, first began dating around August time when they were spotted sharing a kiss on a flight to Crete.

They have gone from strength to strength ever since and have even sparked engagement rumours in recent days after Maisie was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger on a few occasions.

