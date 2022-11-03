Maisie Smith Reveals Boyfriend Max George Was Her Childhood Celebrity Crush

3 November 2022, 10:29

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maisie Smith has gushed about her ‘celeb crush’ beau Max George in a new video.

Maisie Smith has had eyes for her boyfriend Max George all along as the former EastEnders actress revealed that her The Wanted singer beau was her celebrity childhood crush.

Maisie, 21, took part in a viral TikTok challenge which saw users making a choice between their partners and their famous crushes - and the actress revealed that Max, 34, is everything wrapped into one.

The question the young star was posed with was: “You're in a room with your boyfriend, your celebrity crush and your childhood crush... Who you running to?"

Maisie Smith Fuels Max George Engagement Rumours As She Flashes Huge Ring

Maisie Smith revealed that Max George was her childhood crush
Maisie Smith revealed that Max George was her childhood crush. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram
Maisie Smith and Max George have been dating for almost three months
Maisie Smith and Max George have been dating for almost three months. Picture: Max George/Instagram

She then runs across the living room to leap on her boyfriend as she gave him a kiss.

Maisie then wrote: “Me running to all three.”

Max, who is part of boyband The Wanted, shot to fame in 2010 with the band’s first single, ‘All Time Low’.

Maisie Smith called Max George her 'childhood celebrity crush'
Maisie Smith called Max George her 'childhood celebrity crush'. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram
Max George and Maisie Smith have been dating since August
Max George and Maisie Smith have been dating since August. Picture: Getty

Maisie, who would’ve been nine years old at the time, was most famously known for portraying Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders.

The pair, who grew close after both appearing on Strictly, first began dating around August time when they were spotted sharing a kiss on a flight to Crete.

They have gone from strength to strength ever since and have even sparked engagement rumours in recent days after Maisie was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger on a few occasions.

