After fans speculated that there was beef between the two, Sabrina Carpenter has confirmed that her single 'Skin' was not meant as a diss track to Olivia Rodrigo.

With lyrics such as "Don't drive yourself insane," some fans began to believe that Sabrina Carpenter's latest single 'Skin' was intended as a diss track to The Official Big Top 40 chart-topper Olivia Rodrigo.

The Disney Channel star recently took to Instagram, writing to her 24.3 million followers saying that this was not the case.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Sabrina said "thank you to everyone who has listened to skin especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what i was trying to get across.

"i wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," said Sabrina, referencing Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license'.

"i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past.

"people can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me. the song isn’t calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year..

"it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing."

Sabrina then implored her fans to not "take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way," before thanking her fans, and sending them love.

This all comes after the fact that some pointed out that Olivia may have been referencing Sabrina in 'drivers license', as she sang "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I’m insecure about."

Said ex is thought to be Joshua Basset, Olivia's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star.

