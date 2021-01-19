Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Favourite High School Musical Movie

19 January 2021, 16:21

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed her favourite High School Musical movie.
Olivia Rodrigo has revealed her favourite High School Musical movie. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Disney
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed what her favourite High School Musical movie is, along with her best song from the hit film franchise.

Olivia Rodrigo is taking the world by storm right now with her song 'Drivers License'. But it turns out the international pop superstar is just like us and obsessed with High School Musical!

The singer - who used to write One Direction fan fiction - recently appeared on The Official Big Top 40 to celebrate reaching Number 1 and revealed what her favourite movie is from the hit film franchise, along with her best song.

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Proves She’s The Ultimate Taylor Swift Fan

She said: “My favourite is the second movie. I love the summer vacation vibe.

“I had the Barbie pool that they shot the movie in and I would have my Troy and Gabrielle Barbie dolls and I would put them in this pool so it always has a special place in my heart."

See, guys? We're practically the same person.

When asked what her favourite song is, she replied: “I really like ‘When There Was Me and You’ but it always changes.” She certainly has taste.

Olivia Rodrigo grew up watching the High School Musical movies.
Olivia Rodrigo grew up watching the High School Musical movies. Picture: Disney

Olivia's life has changed dramatically over the past few months and she recently had a huge 'pinch me' moment when actual Taylor Swift commented on one of her Instagram posts.

She told The Official Big Top 40: “All of these people who I’ve looked up to since I was like 11 years old are reaching out… Taylor obviously commented on my Instagram post and it made a big splash, it was insane.

“I am the biggest Swiftie in the whole world and the fact she did that truly just made my life.”

BRB, off to manifest a collab between these two in the near distant future.

