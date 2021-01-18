Exclusive

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Proves She’s The Ultimate Taylor Swift Fan

18 January 2021, 17:43

By Kathryn Knight

Olivia Rodrigo’s excitement over Taylor Swift getting in touch with her is the most relatable reaction.

Olivia Rodrigo lost it when she saw Taylor Swift share how proud she was to see her huge success with ‘Drivers License’, freaking out on Instagram after the songstress’ casual comment.

The Celebrities Loving Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' As Much As You – From Taylor Swift To Hailey Bieber

And in a chat on The Official Big Top 40 as she celebrated reaching Number 1, Olivia revealed just how much it meant to her to see her biggest idol even mention her name.

Olivia Rodrigo is the ultimate Taylor Swift fan
Olivia Rodrigo is the ultimate Taylor Swift fan. Picture: Getty

“All of these people who I’ve looked up to since I was like 11 years old are reaching out… Taylor obviously commented on my Instagram post and it made a big splash, it was insane.

“I am the biggest Swiftie in the whole world and the fact she did that truly just made my life.”

Olivia also declared her love for Lorde, adding: “India Yelich, who is Lorde’s sister, said ‘me and my sister love your song!’ And I am such a big Lorde fan so that was also surreal.”

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' went to Number 1
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' went to Number 1. Picture: Getty

The ‘Drivers License’ singer also credited Taylor for inspiring her to write songs, revealing she knew the words to ‘Picture to Burn’ at just four years old.

She recalled even singing the lyrics: ‘Cause I hate that stupid old pickup truck you never let me drive’ in an old home video her mum captured.

And when quizzed on who she’d most love to collaborate with, obviously Olivia answered Tay.

