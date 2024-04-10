What To Wear To An Olivia Rodrigo Concert: Best Outfit Inspo

10 April 2024, 14:32

Olivia Rodrigo's signature footwear are a pair of Doc Martens
Olivia Rodrigo's signature footwear are a pair of Doc Martens. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour is fast approaching its Europe leg and we’ve got some fast and simple tips for coordinating the best outfit to dance the night away.

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour kicks off in London on the 14 of May and she’ll be spending five glorious nights in the United Kingdom bringing sparkles, happiness, great tunes and absolutely serving in outfit after outfit.

The GUTS World Tour began in Palms Springs on the 24th of Feb and ever since, fans have gotten glimpses of glittery shorts, diamante stockings, tartan skirts and of course, her signature shoes, her Doc Martens.

With Olivia looking so good on stage, fans have been equally motivated to look good in the crowds. So we’ve broken down some themes that can help you figure out what to wear to an Olivia Rodrigo concert. Hopefully, these looks will inspire you to assemble the best GUTS outfit possible!

Olivia Rodrigo's style has gone through a transformation since the start of her career
Olivia Rodrigo's style has gone through a transformation since the start of her career. Picture: Getty

Olivia’s fashion choices have gone on a journey of their own over the years, but the early 2000s influence has remained throughout all her styles. From her girly-pop Disney persona to the Y2K grunge aesthetic that came after Sour’ and ‘Guts’ were released.

Olivia’s fashion has been reminiscent of 2000’s pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, with the pair being compared to often, so much so that the pair even performed Avril’s hit song ‘Complicated’ together in Toronto.

But one thing is for sure, purple has been a very important colour in Olivia’s repertoire. It's tied a lot of her music and songs together and has been a recurring motif.

So if you can incorporate some purple into your outfit, you’re already winning.

Purple is a reoccurring theme in both Olivia's music and fashion choices
Purple is a reoccurring theme in both Olivia's music and fashion choices. Picture: Getty

Punk/Grunge outfit ideas for Olivia Rodrigo

If you're interested in working out your inner anger and frustration at the world by stomping up a storm at the GUTS world tour, then a punk or grunge-inspired look may just be the style for you.

This style can be easily achieved with a lot of items that you may already have at home. Just an additional accessory here or there will piece it all together.

Here are a list of items that can be the starting point for you to experiment with a grunge look. Our number one tip is to try stick to black or keep to one pop of colour.

  • plaid mini skirts or mini dresses
  • studded belts
  • baggy cargo pants
  • fish nets stockings
  • old band t-shirts
  • leather or pleather items and accessories
  • mesh pieces to layer under your clothes
Olivia's style has transitioned into a more punk affair
Olivia's style has transitioned into a more punk affair. Picture: Getty

Y2K outfit ideas for Olivia Rodrigo

If you're Gen Z then you probably have a cupboard full of these items already. If you're a millennial then you probably remember having a cupboard full of these items when you were a kid and you're a little upset that they've come around in fashion again.

Y2K used to reference a maximalist style using non-traditional fabrics to create a sense of futurism, however, Gen Z has redefined the term in recent years to refer more towards a general understanding of early 2000s fashion and nostalgia.

When you're piecing together an outfit that pays homage to the 2000s, keep these items in mind.

  • beret caps
  • corset tops
  • leg warmers
  • low rise jeans
  • mini skirts
  • graphic tees/baby tees/ cropped tees
  • tube tops
  • unconventional fabrics (fuzzy/furry/plastic)
Olivia's sense of fashion has always retain that early 2000s aesthetic
Olivia's sense of fashion has always retain that early 2000s aesthetic. Picture: Getty

Preppy outfit ideas for Olivia Rodrigo

The 'preppy' aesthetic made it back in a big way with its style showcased in popular shows such as Euphoria, Riverdale, Sabrina and pretty much every show set in a high school in the last decade.

The preppy look stemmed from academia and featured a lot of similar items that deviate slightly from a traditional school uniform. Items used in a preppy look can also just as easily be used in a grunge look, it's all about how you've cleaned the outfit up.

Where a grunge look is more dishevelled, a preppy look is often pristine and crisp. Keep your eyes peeled for these items next time you go shopping if you want to put together a preppy look for the GUTS world tour.

  • Sweater vests
  • tennis skirts
  • collared dresses/collared two pieces
  • coloured chinos/jeans
  • knee high socks
  • neckties/bow ties
  • hair bows
  • pearl accessories
Olivia's 'preppy' looks are often paired with Mary Jane shoes
Olivia's 'preppy' looks are often paired with Mary Jane shoes. Picture: Getty

Glittery Outfit ideas for Olivia Rodrigo

This category is pretty self-evident, look for the sparkliest thing you can find and pop it on your body and you'll be just fine.

If any of you went to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, then it's more than likely you may already have a bit of sparkle in your closet, and in 2024, we're all about reusing clothing and sustainability.

You also have until May, so maybe you want to take it to the next level and sparkle-ify your own clothing! When it comes to making a glittery outfit, it's probably the easiest category to DIY in.

Sequins can be easily hand-sewn onto most fabrics, a hot glue gun and fake diamantes are always a hit and if you're extra brave, why not take an old pair of boots, slather them in glue and roll them around in your favourite coloured glitter?

Olivia Rodrigo, much in the fashion of Taylor Swift, often rocks a sparkly look on stage
Olivia Rodrigo, much in the fashion of Taylor Swift, often rocks a sparkly look on stage. Picture: Getty

What shoes should I wear to Olivia Rodrigo?

There really is only one answer to this. Not only is it Olivia's signature look, but it's also the best show to keep your toes safe in the mosh pit or when you're dancing like nobody is watching.

A pair of Doc Martens are the go-to and will probably be styled well with any of the themed fits we've talked about today. If you don't own a pair of Docs, don't fret, any non-branded black boots will do the trick!

Converse sneaker isn't a bad alternative either, especially if you've gone for a Y2K look.

But if you're really committed to the cause and to wearing an iconic outfit that night, you can be brave and sport some Mary Janes, especially in a Preppy look.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

