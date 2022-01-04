Joshua Bassett Unfollows Olivia Rodrigo Ahead Of HSMTMTS Season 3

4 January 2022, 17:53

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett no longer follow each other on social media.

Joshua Bassett has unfollowed Olivia Rodrigo just weeks after he revealed that they haven’t spoken in almost a year.

Fans noticed that the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars are no longer following each other on Instagram - with the ‘good 4 u’ hitmaker following 0 people on the app.

Meanwhile, Joshua appears to have recently removed Olivia from his following stream on the app, just a few weeks after he told GQ that they haven’t spoken since Olivia’s hit ‘drivers license’ came out in January 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett

Joshua Bassett has unfollowed Olivia Rodrigo on Instagram
Joshua Bassett has unfollowed Olivia Rodrigo on Instagram. Picture: Alamy
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reportedly stopped talking last year
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reportedly stopped talking last year. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

The heartbreak anthem, which became one of the most popular hits of last year, was heavily rumoured to be around Joshua and their alleged relationship.

Fans will be familiar with all the rumours surrounding their romance and their rumoured love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter, whom Olivia also seemingly makes reference to in the bop.

Following the release of the song, Joshua claims he’s reached out to his rumoured ex, but said: “She hasn't spoken to me since 'Drivers License' came out."

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are set to start filming HSMTMTS season 3
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are set to start filming HSMTMTS season 3. Picture: Alamy
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are rumoured to have dated
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are rumoured to have dated. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

Joshua has since released three new songs, ‘Crisis’, ‘Secret’ and ‘Set Me Free’ - all of which are said to be about his rumoured split from Olivia.

This follows up from Olivia’s debut album ‘SOUR’, which featured a whole string of songs that fans have speculated are penned about Joshua, including ‘traitor’, ‘good 4 u’ and ‘deja vu’.

However, Olivia recently confirmed that she is set to return for season 3 of HSMTMTS alongside Joshua, so the pair’s paths will inevitably cross sometime in the near future.

