Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett no longer follow each other on social media.

Joshua Bassett has unfollowed Olivia Rodrigo just weeks after he revealed that they haven’t spoken in almost a year.

Fans noticed that the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars are no longer following each other on Instagram - with the ‘good 4 u’ hitmaker following 0 people on the app.

Meanwhile, Joshua appears to have recently removed Olivia from his following stream on the app, just a few weeks after he told GQ that they haven’t spoken since Olivia’s hit ‘drivers license’ came out in January 2021.

The heartbreak anthem, which became one of the most popular hits of last year, was heavily rumoured to be around Joshua and their alleged relationship.

Fans will be familiar with all the rumours surrounding their romance and their rumoured love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter, whom Olivia also seemingly makes reference to in the bop.

Following the release of the song, Joshua claims he’s reached out to his rumoured ex, but said: “She hasn't spoken to me since 'Drivers License' came out."

Joshua has since released three new songs, ‘Crisis’, ‘Secret’ and ‘Set Me Free’ - all of which are said to be about his rumoured split from Olivia.

This follows up from Olivia’s debut album ‘SOUR’, which featured a whole string of songs that fans have speculated are penned about Joshua, including ‘traitor’, ‘good 4 u’ and ‘deja vu’.

However, Olivia recently confirmed that she is set to return for season 3 of HSMTMTS alongside Joshua, so the pair’s paths will inevitably cross sometime in the near future.

