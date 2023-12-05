Inside Kim Kardashian’s Massive Christmas Tree Collection For The Festive Season

Kim Kardashian has Christmas trees lining her bathroom windows. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

If anyone knows how to go big at Christmas, it’s the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas tree collection is putting our decorations to shame.

Before she even unveiled the full extent of her festive decorations, Kim showed off the 12 Christmas trees that line her flor-to-ceiling windows in her bathroom. Yep, her bathroom!

Just when we thought the mum of four’s home couldn’t get any more extravagant, she gave her followers a tour of her huge bathroom, walking towards her ginormous bathtub and revealing her row of Christmas trees in the process.

Hours later Kim showed off even more of her festive decor, revealing pianist Philip Cornish joined the family on Monday morning to play some music for Kim and the kids as they got into the holiday spirit.

Kim Kardashian gets pianist to wake up the kids to Christmas music

Kim Kardashian has Christmas trees in her bathroom. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She wrote over the video: “It’s December so @philthekeys is here waking us up with a little magic.”

In the video, Kim gave a glimpse at another massive tree in her living room, adorned with fairy lights as the Grammy-winning musician played on a grand piano in the corner of the room.

In December 2022 she revealed the musician comes over every morning of the festive month to wake up her kids while the ‘mad morning rush’ is going on, with the aim to ‘calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs.’

Kim Kardashian has a Grammy-winning pianist wake up her kids every morning in December. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashians are known for being even more extra during the holidays and to kick off the festivities in November, Kris Jenner took Khloé, Kim and their daughters to their first concert – Mariah Carey, no less.

True, Dream, North and Chicago even got to meet the queen of Christmas themselves.

Khloé wrote on Instagram as she shared pictures from their evening: “The Queen of Christmas!!!! For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!”

