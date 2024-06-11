Hit Man's Glen Powell And Adria Arjona Left With "Crazy Rash" After Intimate Bath Scene

Hit Man's Glen Powell And Adria Arjona Left With "Crazy Rash" After Intimate Bath Scene. Picture: Rick Kern/Getty Images for Netflix, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Glen Powell and Adria Arjona had to use makeup in all their Hit Man sex scenes to cover up their rashes.

Hit Man actress Adria Arjona has revealed that the bath scene left her and Glen Powell with a "rash" in all their sex scenes.

If you've watched Hit Man on Netflix, chances are several scenes have left you sweating. In the film, Madison (Adria Arjona) pays a hitman called Ron (Glen Powell) to kill her abusive husband not knowing that Ron is actually an undercover mole called Gary. It isn't long before Madison and Gary develop feelings for each other and things get complicated.

Since the film came out, it's broken the internet thanks to its spicy sex scenes and the chemistry between Glen and Adria. Now, Adria has opened up about how those scenes were filmed and let slip that they actually ended up with rashes after filming them.

In Hit Man, Madison and Gary share an intimate bath scene in which Gary lays against Madison and Madison asks him how he kills people. People are loving the scene on screen but it was actually very painful to film. Talking about the scene with Variety, Adria explained that the bath was filled with dish soap to make the appropriate amount of bubbles.

Adria said: "That strips you of all your oils of your skin. That’s used for baby ducks when there’s an oil spill for God’s sake. We soaked in this bathtub for an hour and I get out of the tub and all of a sudden I dry myself and I can’t bend my knees because I have no oils."

Glen and Adria then had to film a wide array of sex scenes in various outfits and role play setups.

Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in Hit Man on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

As for how the rashes affected the other sex scenes, Adria added: "That was the day that we filmed all of our sex scenes, all of them with a crazy rash. We were both in so much pain. We would just die laughing, ‘How much makeup do you have on your ass right now?’ I was like, ‘So much, it’s not even funny.’"

She continued: "We keep saying we had so much fun. People were taking it in a different direction. We had fun because it was so funny. We were both in pain with makeup all over this rash and it was funny."

