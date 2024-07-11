Despicable Me 4's Steve Carell Confesses His Love For Will Ferrell

11 July 2024, 20:15

Steve Carell talks all thing Despicable Me 4
Steve Carell talks all thing Despicable Me 4. Picture: Global/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Steve Carell joined Jimmy Hill on The Capital Evening Show to discuss his upcoming movie Despicable Me 4.

14 years after the first Despicable Me was released the fourth edition of the franchise is coming to cinemas, so to pull back the curtain on all the animation secrets Steve Carell (aka Gru) joined Jimmy Hill on The Capital Evening Show.

The Kissing Booth's Joey King and comedy legend Will Ferrell have joined the Despicable Me universe for this film, playing new roles of Poppy and Maxime Le Mal.

When discussing how the script recordings actually work, Steve revealed that each voice actor actually doesn't hear the dialogue of any of the other characters - despite their crossover scenes.

Steve Carell has reprised his role as Gru for Despicable Me 4
Steve Carell has reprised his role as Gru for Despicable Me 4. Picture: Getty

Describing the two-year-long process, Steve said: "Along the way you get to see little segments that they've done, like rough animations, you get a sense of what it's looking like.

"But not a lot and you don't hear anybody else's dialogue."

Shocked by that fact and teasing a certain 'karaoke scene' in the film, Jimmy said he'd imagined Steve and Will going back and fourth in a recording booth together.

Will Ferrell is in the cats of Despicable Me 4
Will Ferrell is in the cats of Despicable Me 4. Picture: Getty

"I just love him," The Office icon confessed, before revealing that he and Will didn't see each other during the recordings of the movie and that he didn't even recognise his voice in the film.

"I didn't even recognise his voice, obviously I knew he was in the movie but when I saw the film I didn't even recognise him, he sounded so different," he added.

In the fourth film Will's character Maxime Le Mal is the main antagonist and is a 'cockroach hybrid'. When talking about how he deals with bugs, Steve said: "I try to relocate most bugs and crawly things that end up in the house.

"I try... unless they're b*****ds. If something has stung me, all bets are off."

Despicable Me 4 hits the cinemas Friday July 12.

