Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Photographed Together Amid Dating Rumours

Taylor and Matty have been photographed together. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were photographed leaving her Nashville Eras Tour show together, adding weight to the dating claims.

The Taylor Swift and Matty Healy romance rumours have hit fever pitch after the celebrity pair were photographed together following one of the pop star's shows.

The 'Midnights' songstress has been drawing a celebrity crowd each and every night at her Eras Tour and The 1975 frontman attended all three Nashville concerts.

Less than a week after claims that Taylor and Matty were dating emerged, they were spotted leaving her concert together on Saturday (May 6).

In photos obtained by Page Six, the musicians can be seen in the back of a black SUV with tinted windows, driven by chauffeurs.

Taylor Swift arrives at iHeart Radio Awards

Taylor Swift was papped after her show. Picture: Getty

It's alleged that the rumoured love interests were headed to Taylor's condo in Music City.

Over the weekend Twitter and TikTok were flooded with fan-recorded videos of Matty singing along in the VIP areas with Taylor's best friends Gigi Hadid and Abigail Anderson.

During Nashville's second Eras Tour show he even took to the stage with support act Phoebe Bridgers.

Claims that Swift and Healy were romantically involved surfaced in early May, one of the first reports came from celebrity gossip account Deux Moi, which sent the internet into a tailspin.

Matty Heally has been linked to Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

A celeb insider sent a tip to the gossip account, it read: “Cut to last weekend and this person said I was allowed to tell you guys, they are a celebrity in their own right, so this comes from another celebrity. [They] messaged me last weekend and said, ‘I have to tell you I just heard that Tay Swift is dating the lead singer of The 1975. Antonoff set it up'.”

The celebrity duo have known each other for a decade but it's speculated that they have reconnected in recent weeks after being 'set up' by mutual good friend Jack Antonoff.

The speculation surrounding Taylor's love life comes a month after the news that she had split from long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the couple were together for six years.

