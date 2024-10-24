Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce says he had 'FOMO' because of her Eras Tour Miami show

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce says cutest thing about The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty / New Heights x American Express

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce said he had 'FOMO' seeing his brother Jason Kelce attending The Eras Tour in Miami.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to be couple goals! While Travis has been at many shows on Taylor's Eras Tour, and was even on stage with her at Wembley, London, he had to miss some of her most recent shows in Miami.

The 'Fortnight' singer just started the last leg of her mega worldwide tour 'The Eras Tour', which even came with its own film. Her NFL boyfriend couldn’t attend any of her Miami Eras Tour shows last weekend because he had a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.

Speaking on his podcast 'New Heights', which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis said he had huge 'FOMO' (fear of missing out).

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium. Picture: Getty

"Well I had all the FOMO in the world with the entire family and a lot of our friends being there," Travis said to Jason who had been at the show.

"I had a bunch of friends who were also down by the stage that had been to a few shows overseas, and they were saying the same thing that you’re saying, that Miami stadium was just on another level.

"And man, I wish I was there. I wish I was there."

Travis went on to mock his brother for a viral photo of him looking like he's asleep at the concert, saying: "The show is absolutely electric. It’s the greatest show that’s ever been onstage, and you’re over here, falling asleep?"

Taylor Swift changed the lyrics of Karma for Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Jason denied sleeping during the concert, insisting: "I'm just feeling it. I’m tapping my thigh, and I’m just in the moment listening to the song. And then all of a sudden, I go on Twitter, and I see this f---ing picture, and I’m like, ‘Dude, what the f---? Like, I’m not even sleeping and I can prove it to you.

"The mist of the rain had just started to get into my face...and I’m just sitting here, and I’m in the moment.”

Despite the overwhelming historical evidence, the trial of @JasonKelce has concluded and he has been found NOT GUILTY of sleeping (this time) pic.twitter.com/OoZPnjImad — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 24, 2024

Friday-Sunday Taylor played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. During the Sunday show in Miami, despite Travis not been in attendance, Taylor playfully changed her 'Karma' lyrics from "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me".

Her nod to Travis was extra special as it was the first time she’s done it without him in the audience plus it was just after his team had won their game against the the 49ers.

