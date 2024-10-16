Gigi Hadid makes sweet Taylor Swift reference opening Victoria Secret show 2024
16 October 2024, 12:09
Opening the iconic return of Victoria Secret's runway show, Gigi Hadid paid homage to her friend Taylor Swift.
Victoria Secret's iconic runway show returned in 2024 after it was cancelled in 2019. The show, which was previously pre-taped, took place live in New York City on October 15th.
The legendary show opened with model Gigi Hadid and closed with her sister Bella Hadid, but the show came with a new element that Gigi revealed was inspired by her friend, and world-renowned star Taylor Swift.
Opening the show, Gigi ascended from the floor in a deep-cut pink silk outfit and fluffy, electronic angel wings. Once she was at stage level she popped her hip and gave the crowd a little wave - just like Taylor does at the start of her Eras Tour show.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the show, Gigi revealed: "There is something new on this runway tonight that is new to at least me. I can’t remember if it’s ever been done on the VS runway, but there’s an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour.
"At one of her rehearsals, she was like, ‘I’m going to show you how we do this,’ and now I’m using it tonight.”
The something new was the below-stage riser which was also used by Tyra Banks, who made her runway comeback after quitting her modelling career in 2005.
The event was a huge moment in modelling history as not only did Tyra return, Gigi's sister Bella walked after a two year break from her modelling career.
Gigi Hadid doing Taylor Swift’s ICONIC "OH HI" at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show‼️ pic.twitter.com/8NsGY4lrUS— Taylor Swift Updates (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 15, 2024
Gigi paying homage to Taylor was warmly welcomed by fans as the 'Lover' singer's absence at the show was felt by many. In 2013 Taylor performed 'I Knew You Were Trouble' at the show and returned a year later to perform 'Blank Space' and 'Style' in 2014.
Addressing Taylor's absence, Gigi told ET that since her boyf Travis Kelce was heading back to Kansas City for work they were probably having a night in.
She said: "I think if they have one more night before he goes back they'll probably be cozy on the couch. That's just my guess... But she will also be supporting. I can feel it."
This year the event was headlined by the remarkable Cher who graced the event with renditions of her songs 'Strong Enough' and 'Believe'.
