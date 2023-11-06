Taylor Swift Shows How Proud She Is Of NFL Boyfriend Travis Kelce

6 November 2023, 12:17 | Updated: 6 November 2023, 16:22

Taylor Swift shows her support for boyfriend Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift shows her support for boyfriend Travis Kelce. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Swifties have gone crazy for Taylor Swift proving just how proud she is of her boyfriend Travis Kelce in a surprise social media interaction.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is killing the game at the moment, breaking EMA's history as the most awarded female artist and having her latest re-recording '1989 (Taylor's Version)' become the UK's fastest-selling record of 2023.

With her overwhelming success it's no surprise that she's chosen a high flyer as her current beau, and since they went public we've been obsessed with seeing her relationship with Kanas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce bloom.

Publicly Taylor has been a super supportive girlfriend, as she has been spotted attending multiple Kansas City Chiefs games. The '1989' singer is often seen in the VIP box with Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany.

On Monday it was revealed that Travis Kelce had become the new all-time leading receiver in Chiefs franchise history and Taylor Swift showed her full support with an unexpected social media interaction.

Taylor Swift celebrates the success of her boyfriend Travis Kelce on Insta
Taylor Swift celebrates the success of her boyfriend Travis Kelce on Insta. Picture: Getty

The 'Say Don't Go' singer is usually pretty low-key on socials, as her X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram accounts flex hundreds of millions of followers, yet she follows absolutely no one.

However, on her Insta, where she has '275M Followers' and '0 Following', she claimed her man by liking a post announcing Travis' career milestone.

Taylor dropped a like on a People post that announced Travis Kelce as the 'new all-time leading receiver in Chiefs franchise history' after a win in Germany defeating the Miami Dolphins.

She really said, 'That's my man!'.

Taylor Swift has been spotted showing support at boyfriend Travis Kelce's football matches
Taylor Swift has been spotted showing support at boyfriend Travis Kelce's football matches. Picture: Getty

The post read: "According to The Athletic, Kelce’s new career total for receiving yards 10,941 — which allowed him to surpass Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez's previous record of 10,940 to become the new all-time leading receiver in Chiefs franchise history."

Fans were quick to spot Taylor championing her boyfriend as thousand of Swifties flooded the comments to address the "Taylurking".

They shared their excitement saying things like, "LIKED BY TAYLOR SWIFT", "That moment when Taylor likes the post" and "TAYLOR WE CAN SEE YOUUUU".

Taylor Swift cheers on her boyfriend Travis Kelce with friend Brittany
Taylor Swift cheers on her boyfriend Travis Kelce with friend Brittany. Picture: Getty

As Taylor and Travis grow more and more serious it's breathtaking to see them both hit huge career milestones, they seem to be each other's good 'Karma'.

