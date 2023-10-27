'Say Don’t Go' Lyrics: What Is Taylor Swift's Heartbreaking Vault Track About?

Taylor Swift released '1989 (Taylor's Version)' on 27t October. Picture: Getty

The Taylor Swift song ‘Say Don’t Go’ has just been released from the vault along with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ what – or who – is the song and its lyrics about?

‘Say Don’t Go’ is one of five tracks from the vault that Taylor Swift has released alongside her re-recorded version of '1989'. She wrote the song along with legendary music veteran Diane Warren - who has written songs for almost everyone you know from Mariah Carey to Aerosmith and everyone in between - and though Swifties had heard about the track, ‘Say Don’t Go’ never saw the light of day, until now.

Writing on social media, Taylor said this about the re-release of ‘1989’: “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind.”

‘1989 (Taylor’s version)’ was released in the early hours of Friday 27th October morning, let’s take a look at what we know about the most talked about vault track ‘Say Don’t Go’ and its heartbreaking lyrics.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles briefly dated in 2012. Picture: Getty

Who is ‘Say Don’t Go’ by Taylor Swift about'?

This song was written while Taylor was working on her fifth studio album, '1989'. This was a time where Taylor’s relationships were being closely scrutinised by the press and she happened to be seeing one Mr Harry Styles. Their short-lived tryst was a favourite amongst the tabloids even though it lasted for only a few months.

If ‘Say Don’t Go’ is about Harry, then it wouldn’t be the first one she had written about him. The song ‘Style’ seems like a daily obvious one, but Swfites also believe songs like ‘Blank Space’ and ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ were inspired by the former One Direction singer. When she won the MTV VMA for the song’s video she even went on to thank “the person who inspired this song - who knows exactly who he is” - a move many believed to be directed at Harry who was also at the ceremony.

But that’s not the only famous face that Taylor was in a relationship at the time. She also dated Connor Kennedy, grandson of American politician Robert F Kennedy (who was the brother of JFK).

Taylor Swift win three Grammys for '1989' when it was originally released. Picture: Getty

'Say Don’t Go' could be about either of these two men, or anyone else from Taylor's past, or no one at all. Taylor herself has not confirmed who the subject of the song is and is unlikely to .

What does ‘Say Don’t Go’ mean?

‘Say Don’t Go’ is a heartbreaking song that captures the sadness of someone falling out of love with you while you hope they ask you to stay, “I would stay forever if you say ‘don’t go’” Taylor sings.

‘Say Don’t Go’ is literally asking someone to show they still care about the relationship and hoping that they will ask the other person to stay.

The feelings of lost love, rejection and the pain that comes with that is something that many can relate to and one of Taylor’s talents as a songwriter and lyricist is to be able to tap into the intricate and complicated feelings that surround love and heartbreak.

Taylor Swift shares cryptic teaser for the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault

This is something she has shown time and time again with songs like ‘All Too Well’ and ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ and many, many more.

What are the lyrics to ‘Say Don’t Go’?'

I've known it from the very start

We’re a shot in the darkest dark

Oh no, oh no, I'm unarmed

The waiting is a sadness

Fading into madness

Oh no, oh no, it won't stop

I’m standin' on a tightrope alone

I hold my breath a little bit longer

Halfway out the door, but it won't close

I'm holdin' out hope for you to

Say, "Don't go"

I would stay forever if you say,

"Don't go"

Why'd you have to lead me on?

Why you’d have to twist the knife?

Walk away and leave me bleedin’, bleedin'?

Why’d you whisper in the dark

Just to leave me in the night?

Now your silence has me screamin', screamin'

(Say) Say

"(Don't) Don’t

(Go) Go"

I would stay forevеr if you

(Say) Say

"(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go"

(Say, say, say, say)

Now I'm pacin' on shaky ground

Strike a match, then you blow it out

Oh no, oh no, it's not fair

'Cause you kiss mе and it stops time

And I'm yours, but you're not mine

Oh no, oh no, you're not there

I'm standin' on the sidewalk alone

I wait for you to drive by

I'm tryna see the cards that you won't show

I'm about to fold unless you

(Say) Say

"(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go"

I would stay forever if you

(Say) Say

"(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go"

Why'd you have to lead me on?

Why you'd have to twist the knife?

Walk away and leave me bleedin', bleedin'?

Why'd you whisper in the dark

Just to leave me in the night?

Now your silence has me screamin', screamin'

(Say) Say

"(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go"

I would stay forever if you

(Say) Say

"(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go"

(Say, say, say, say)

Why'd you have to (Why'd you have to)

Make me want you (Make me want you)?

Why'd you have to (Why'd you have to)

Give me nothing back?

Why'd you have to (Why'd you have to)

Make me love you (Make me love you)?

I said, "I love you" (I said, "I love you")

You say nothing back

Why'd you have to lead me on?

Why you'd have to twist the knife?

Walk away and leave me bleedin', bleedin'?

Why'd you whisper in the dark

Just to leave me in the night?

Now your silence has me screamin', screamin'

(Say) Say

"(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go"

I would stay forever if you

(Say) Say

"(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go"

(Say, say, say, say)

But you won't, but you won't, but you won't

I would stay forever if you say, "Don't go"

But you won't, but you won't, but you won't

