As rumours have been swirling that a collaboration between Harry Styles and Taylor Swift could be on the cards, let’s take a look inside their relationship, including why and when they split and which songs they wrote about each other.

Taylor Swift's fans have been getting excited about the re-recording of her first five albums, and ever since the release of ‘Fearless - Taylor’s Version’, some people are now convinced Harry Styles could make an appearance on the next project she drops.

Confused? We’ve got you covered. So, fans think ‘1989’ could be the next project Tay is working on next, which was an album thought to be heavily inspired by her romance with the former One Direction star.

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift: Inside Their Relationship & Are They Still Friends?

Taylor Swift is now dating British actor, Joe Alwyn. Picture: PA

The most recent rumour is that Harry could be featured on a song with Tay (from before their split) that could be shared with the world upon her upcoming album release.

It could be far-fetched but we’re still manifesting it!

But when exactly did Harry and Taylor date? Why did they split and how many songs have they written about each other?

Let’s take a look at all the deets you need to know…

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dated from 2012-2013. Picture: Getty

When did Harry Styles and Taylor Swift date?

The pair are thought to have met and started dating around November 2012, with a picture of Harry and Taylor strolling around Central Park going viral the following month.

Why and when did Harry Styles and Taylor Swift split?

They only dated for a few short months and called it quits in early 2013, during a New Year’s holiday in the British Virgin Islands.

The couple had jetted off on holiday to spend time together after spending Christmas apart, but an alleged argument led them to cut their quality time short, with Taylor flying back to the US alone just three days later.

Harry continued to stay on holiday for a while longer before news broke that they had called time on their short-lived relationship.

Harry Styles was linked to Taylor Swift when he was 18 years old. Picture: PA

Taylor Swift was in a relationship with Harry Styles in 2012. Picture: PA

Which songs has Taylor Swift written about Harry Styles?

It is thought that Taylor’s tracks ‘Style’, ‘Out of the Woods’ and ‘Cardigan’ are penned about her 1D ex.

In ‘Style’, along with the obvious name comparison, her lyrics alluded to Haz’s appearance, as she sang: “You've got that long hair slick back, white t-shirt, and I got that good girl faith and a tight little skirt”.

‘Out of the Woods’ makes reference to the famous aeroplane necklace that was worn by both of the stars at the time of their romance.

Meanwhile, Tay’s ‘Cardigan’ music video drew on very similar visuals to Harry’s ‘Falling’.

Some fans also think ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ was written about Haz as it was released not long after their split.

Which songs has Harry Styles written about Taylor Swift?

Harry’s track ‘Two Ghosts’ is thought to be about Taylor, with the lyrics, “Same red lips, same blue eyes / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos,” hinting at a very 2012 Tay.

‘Perfect’ and ‘Ever Since New York’ have both been speculated to be about his then-girlfriend, too.

Let’s be honest, no one writes love songs better than Harry and Taylor!

