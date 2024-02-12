All The Celebrities At The Super Bowl 2024 You Didn’t Spot

12 February 2024, 12:37 | Updated: 12 February 2024, 14:22

The 2024 Super Bowl was a celebrity-filled event
The 2024 Super Bowl was a celebrity-filled event. Picture: Getty
The 2024 Super Bowl was filled with celebrities, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift (of course), Justin Bieber and loads more.

The Super Bowl is one of the most star-studded events of the year and in 2024 it was even more so thanks to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift, who brought a squad with her to watch the game.

That squad included Ice Spice and life-long bestie Blake Lively who joined Taylor and Travis’ family in one of the VIP boxes, where they also spotted Taylor’s pal Lana Del Rey.

But it wasn’t just Taylor’s squad in attendance, music royalty was present elsewhere in the stands, in the form of Beyoncé and Jay-Z as well as Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey.

Read on to see which celebrities were at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Keleigh Sperry Teller, Donna Kelce, Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively attend the Super Bowl 2024
Keleigh Sperry Teller, Donna Kelce, Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively attend the Super Bowl 2024. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift, with Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Keleigh Teller

Taylor arrived with her girl gang in tow, this time with BFF Blake and ‘Karma’ collaborator Ice Spice as her plus ones.

Blake and Tay co-ordinated in red jackets, with Tay choosing to wear black bejewelled jeans and a black crop top underneath hers while Blake opted for matching red tracksuit bottoms.

Miles Teller's actress wife Keleigh also joined the ladies in the stands, getting in on the action every time there was a celebration.

Lana Del Rey joined her pals in their VIP box at the Super Bowl
Lana Del Rey joined her pals in their VIP box at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Lana Del Rey

Taylor and Blake soon spotted their pal Lana in the row below them after arriving in their VIP box and she later joined the ladies to watch the game with them.

In one hilarious video, Lana gets knocked over as the entire crowd in their section jumps up and down celebrating the Chiefs’ big win.

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter attend the Super Bowl
Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter attend the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Jay-Z and Beyoncé brought their kids to the Chiefs vs 49ers game in Las Vegas and Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, six, even got to stand on the field before the game started.

Their rapper dad took them down to the field to pose for photos together before the game began, while mum Beyoncé stayed in the crowd.

Beyoncé later announced a new album during the ad break of the Super Bowl, proving once again it’s her world and we’re all just living in it.

Justin and Hailey Bieber at the 2024 Super Bowl
Justin and Hailey Bieber at the 2024 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin and wife Hailey joined the Kardashian family at the Super Bowl and Justin was seen arriving with his arms around his wife as they walked to their seats.

Hailey was serving MOB wife chic in a big leopard print coat and also debuted her new darker locks.

Lady Gaga with boyfriend Michael Polansky look on in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVIII
Lady Gaga with boyfriend Michael Polansky look on in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVIII. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was spotted in the crowd during the Super Bowl broadcast, with boyfriend Michael Polansky alongside her.

She was there in support of the 49ers, wearing a leather jacket with the team’s mascot on it. In classic Gaga style, she’d bedazzled her outfit with some extra sparkle by decorating her eyes with shimmering crystals.

Taylor Swift leads star-studded 2024 Super Bowl spectators

Denver Bronco's quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife US singer Ciara
Denver Bronco's quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife US singer Ciara. Picture: Getty

Ciara

Ciara was pictured hanging out with the Biebers during the Super Bowl before watching the game alongside her footballer husband Russell Wilson.

The Kardashians at the 2024 Super Bowl
The Kardashians at the 2024 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

The Kardashian-Jenners

Kim and Khloé Kardashian joined sister Kendall Jenner and the Biebers to watch the big game, with the famous group all sat in the same box together.

Kim apparently arrived just in time for pal Usher’s halftime performance, choosing to skip the first half of the game.

