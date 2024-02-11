How Much Was Usher Paid For The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

11 February 2024

Usher is taking on the Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show
Usher is taking on the Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

How much money will Usher make for his Super Bowl 2024 performance? The answer to how much he is paid might just surprise you.

R&B legend Usher is follwing in the footsteps of many legacy artists who have performed at the Super Bowl in years gone by, as he steps up to perform at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show for a special 15-minute set.

His set will interlude the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas today.

The 'My Boo' singer dropped his new album titled 'COMING HOME' just two days ahead of his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performance, so fans were ready to see if he's sing any of his new tracks.

But with a net worth of approximately $180m (£141.3m), according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, will a week of new music plus a Super Bowl appearance make that number soar? The answer to the question may actually surprise you. Here's the tea on how much Usher will make from the show.

Usher was expected to bring out Justin Bieber for his Super Bowl performance
Usher was expected to bring out Justin Bieber for his Super Bowl performance. Picture: Getty

Did Usher get paid for his Super Bowl 2024 performance?

No, Usher isn't going to be paid for his Super Bowl 2024 halftime show. This is because the NFL don't ever pay the artists, back in a 2016 interview with Forbes, NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter said: “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs."

However, the halftime show is officially hosted by Apple Music and it's not been made clear whether or not they have paid Usher separately but there's no reports to suggest it.

If you're wondering why an artist would do the show for free, it's simply because it is publicity like no other. Last year there were 114.2 million people tuning in for the Super Bowl when the Chiefs beat the Eagles.

That's a ginormous viewership and with Taylor Swift in the crowd supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce it's likely that this year's sporting event will hit a new viewership record.

Usher reveals the truth about his unreleased collab with Ed Sheeran 😱

With Usher having just released a new album and having announced a 24-date North American tour it's perfect timing for him. Tickets for the 'Yeah!' singer go on sale for the general public on Super Bowl Monday and they are expected to go quick.

Last year Rihanna's Spotify streams hit an all-time spike on Super Bowl Sunday after she performed with her incredible dancers, so watch out for those Usher streams and don't hang about if you want tickets to see him live.

Rihanna wasn't paid for her Super Bowl 2023 performance
Rihanna wasn't paid for her Super Bowl 2023 performance. Picture: Getty

How much money do the Super Bowl halftime artists make?

Historically, the artists who perform at the Super Bowl halftime show don't make any money. The NFL cover the costs of their expenses and production but that's it.

That in itself is a pretty hefty sum however with the production of Beyoncé's Super Bowl 2013 performance said to of cost anywhere between $600,000 to $10 million!

And even more pricey was The Weeknd's set which Forbes estimated to cost as much $20 million. It's not known yet how much Usher's set cost this year but it definitely wasn't cheap.

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

