How Are Taylor Swift And Lana Del Rey Friends? Their Complete Friendship Timeline

7 February 2024, 14:16 | Updated: 7 February 2024, 14:29

Here's a full rundown of Taylor and Lana's friendship
Here's a full rundown of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's friendship. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

After Taylor Swift's Grammys speech everyone is looking at her and Lana Del Rey - here's everything you need to know about their friendship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

During her speech at the Grammys 2024, Taylor Swift announced that she would be releasing a brand new album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ but she also used her speech to praise 'Summertime Sadness' singer Lana Del Rey, who she called a "legacy artist".

Pointing across the Grammys' stage to Lana, Taylor said: "I think so many female artists would not be where they are and not have the inspiration they have if it weren't for the work that she's done. She's a legacy artist, a legend and in her prime right now."

At the awards show the pair were inseparable and even seemed to have coordinating outfits as they both sported black, lace fans.

The duo have been linked to one another for a while now but when did their friendship start and have they made any music together? Here's the complete 411 on Taylor and Lana's 12 year friendship.

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey on the Grammys red carpet
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey on the Grammys red carpet. Picture: Getty

2012: Taylor and Lana meet at the MTV EMAs

Back in 2012 the ladies first met at the MTV EMAs hosted in Germany. Lana introduced Taylor onto the stage to pick up her award for best female artist. They shared a polite hug after Lana handed her the award.

2016: They celebrated Lady Gaga's 30th birthday

Four years later, in 2016 Taylor and Lana both attended Lady Gaga's celeb-filled 30th birthday party in LA.

Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift on stage at the MTV EMA's 2012
Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift on stage at the MTV EMA's 2012. Picture: Getty

2018: Lana attends Taylor's AMAs after party

After the 2018 American Music Awards Taylor hosted the after party of all after parties with the likes of Shawn Mendes in attendance.

A while after the event Lana shared a picture on Instagram of her and Taylor which fans were quick to spot was taken at the very same after party.

Lana Del Rey and Taylor at AMAs after party
Lana Del Rey and Taylor at AMAs after party. Picture: Instagram via @honeymoon

2022: Taylor and Lana share Jack Antonoff

Fast forward to 2022 and both Taylor and Lana are creating music with industry mogul Jack Antonoff. The producer worked on both Taylor's album 'Midnights' and Lana's album 'Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'.

In 2024, appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jack opened up about his relationship with both artists. 

Speaking about the creative process, he said: “I’ve had a few [relationships] — really Lana and Taylor — where we’ve worked for a long period of time and found this space where it’s like, it gets loonier and loonier and more exciting.”

Taylor, Jack and Lana share adorable pic together
Taylor, Jack and Lana share adorable pic together. Picture: Instagram @honeymoon

October 2022: Taylor and Lana release a song together

In an Instagram post Taylor announced that the fourth track on 'Midnights' would be featuring Lana.

"Track number 4 on 'Midnights' is 'Snow On The Beach' featuring Lana Del Rey and I can't get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a fan of Lana Del Rey," she started.

Taylor continued to gush over her the singer: "Lana Del Rey is in my opinion one of the best musical artists ever, the fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honour and a privilege and the fact that she would be so generous as to collab with us on this song is something I am going to be grateful for for life - absolutely love her."

Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as female musicians sweep top gongs

May 2023: Taylor releases a new version of 'Snow On The Beach'

In the original release of Taylor's 'Snow On The Beach' Lana Del Rey sang on the background vocals and helped produce the track but fans demanded more Lana.

Responding to the fans' wishes the duo went back into the studio and re-recorded the song. Taylor announced the re-release on X, saying: “You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on ‘Snow on the Beach.’ Love u @honeymoon”

2024: Taylor brings Lana on stage for the Grammys

After turning up together, Lana and Taylor sat side by side during the 66th annual Grammys ceremony. Then when Taylor was awarded Album Of The Year she brought Lana up on stage with her.

While accepting her award she praised Lana as a "legacy artist" and said: "I think so many female artists would not be where they are and not have the inspiration they have if it weren't for the work that she's done."

Taylor and Lana share a sweet moment at the Grammys 2024
Taylor and Lana share a sweet moment at the Grammys 2024. Picture: Getty

Taylor is often seen out about with her girl gang including Selena Gomez and Blake Lively but now as we prep for Taylor's new album fans are sure Lana is going to be in picture more - although she isn't credited on the 'Tortured Poets Department' track list.

