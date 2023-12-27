Did Taylor Swift Spend Christmas With Travis Kelce?

27 December 2023, 11:38

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemingly spent Christmas together
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemingly spent Christmas together. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going from strength to strength, but did they spend Christmas together?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is getting serious as we head into 2024 and fans want to know how they spent Christmas – a sure sign of how a relationship is going.

The ‘You’re Losing Me’ singer was spotted watching Travis at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day and hours later Taylor and her beau were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium hand in hand.

But did Taylor spend Christmas with Travis and what did they get for eachother?

Taylor Swift's family joined her to watch Travis Kelce play football on Christmas Day
Taylor Swift's family joined her to watch Travis Kelce play football on Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

Did Taylor Swift spend Christmas with Travis Kelce?

It seems Taylor did spend Christmas with Travis after cheering him on at his American football game at the Arrowhead Stadium. The couple were photographed leaving the game holding hands, with each of them looking festive in their Christmas Day outfits.

Taylor wore a red top with a checked mini skirt and Borg jacket, while Travis looked cosy in a white cable knit jumper and Kansas City varsity jacket.

Earlier on in the day Taylor was seen wearing a Santa hat with Travis’ jersey number on.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together since summer
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together since summer. Picture: Getty

What did Taylor get Travis for Christmas?

It’s not known what Taylor got Travis for Christmas, but her support at his Christmas Day game was no doubt part of the present. She was seen cheering on her man from the stands and ringing a festive holiday bell while shouting in support of Travis.

Taylor was seen wearing ’T’ drop earrings on Christmas Day at the game – could these have been a present from her boyfriend?

On 13th December Taylor celebrated her 34th birthday, but Travis wasn’t able to join the celebrations in New York due to his football training schedule. However, we’re confident he made up for it somehow – possibly with those earrings!

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attend restaurant in NYC for her birthday

Who was with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game?

Taylor joined Travis’ mum Donna at Travis’ Christmas Day game. She also brought her parents Andrea and Scott Swift, as well as her younger brother Austin who dressed up as Santa Claus when he arrived at the stadium, complete with a Kansas City Chiefs hat, scarf and a sack.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes, was seen being comforted by Taylor after the Chiefs lost their match against Las Vegas Raiders.

