Does Taylor Swift Have Any Christmas Songs Or Albums?

Taylor Swift holds Christmas close to her heart after growing up on a tree farm. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift is a huge fan of Christmas so it's no surprise she has a whole collection of festive songs for you to enjoy every December.

Taylor Swift is a true December spirit as not only does she celebrate her birthday on the 13th of the month, she also totally loves Christmas.

In fact, she loves the festive month so much, she has a whole collection of Christmas songs and an album you just have to add to your merry playlist.

From true Taylor originals like 'Christmas Tree Farm' to 'New Year's Day', as well as classic covers like Wham's 'Last Christmas' and 'Silent Night' (with a Tay country twist of course) - it's certainly a collection of music you don't want to miss out on.

So as we approach December 25th, here's the list of all Taylor Swift's Christmas songs and albums for you to sing and tap along to.

Taylor Swift released her very own Christmas album in 2007. Picture: Alamy

What is Taylor Swift's most popular Christmas song?

It's not a surprise to hear Swifties are obsessed with her song, 'Christmas Tree Farm' this time of year as it becomes a festive classic.

Released in 2019, it was written about where she grew up (yup, a real Christmas tree farm) and is a song full of nostalgia, happiness and of course, jingles.

She also recorded an "old timey version" which is just beautiful for this time of year.

Does Taylor Swift have a Christmas album?

Just like Ariana Grande, Leona Lewis and Kelly Clarkson who are also obsessed with the holidays, Taylor has her very own Christmas album.

Called 'The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection', it was some of Taylor's old work as it was released in 2007 and only featured six songs which included covers of 'Santa Baby' and 'White Christmas'.

Taylor Swift - Christmas Tree Farm

What are Taylor Swift's Christmas songs?

If you're looking to update your festive pop playlist then these Taylor Swift Christmas songs are the perfect addition:

'Christmas Tree Farm'

'White Christmas' - The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection

'New Year's Day' - Reputation

'Santa Baby' - The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection

''Tis The Damn Season' - Evermore

'Last Christmas' - The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection

'The Moment I Knew' - Red, Taylor's Version

'Forever Winter' - Red, Taylor's Version

'Christmases Must Be Something More' - The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection

'Back To December' - Speak Now

'Silent Night' - The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection

'Christmases When You Were Mine' - The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection

