The Leona Lewis Christmas Song Everyone Has On Their Festive Playlist
14 December 2023, 15:52
What is Leona Lewis's most famous Christmas song? And did she have a Christmas number one? Here's everything you need to know about the hit single 'One More Sleep'.
Leona Lewis may not currently be releasing new music into the charts but her Christmas classic is still helping her stay on top when it comes to festive tunes.
Known for her win on The X Factor in 2006, the pop star has many hit songs to her name but every year in December, she has one famous Christmas song that pops into everyone's mind.
A regular on all Christmas playlists, Leona actually has a whole album of merry tunes that are perfect for this time of year.
She also had a Christmas number one thanks to her win on the singing contest. Here's everything you need to know about Leona Lewis's Christmas songs and hits.
What was the name of Leona Lewis's famous Christmas song?
Leona's most famous Christmas hit has to be 'One More Sleep' which was released in 2013 as part of her fourth album release.
She co-wrote the song and it reached number three in the charts at the time but often creeps back in around this time of year.
What are the lyrics to Leona Lewis's 'One More Sleep'?
Verse 1
Snow is falling all around us
My baby's coming home for Christmas
I've been up all night inside my bedroom
He said he'll be with me real soon
So I wait
And I wait
But I've had as much as I can take
Chorus
'Cause I've got five more nights of sleeping on my own
Four more days until you're coming home
Three more dreams of you and mistletoe
Two more reasons why I love you so
I've got five more nights until you're next to me
Four more days of being lonely
Three more wishes, I can barely breathe
If I can make it to Christmas Eve then it's
One more sleep (one more sleep until it's Christmas)
One more sleep (Can't believe how much I missed us)
One more sleep (One more sleep until it's Christmas)
One more sleep
Verse 2
Now I don't think I can remember
A cold and lonelier December
And I find myself singing at the window
Wondering when you're gonna get back home
So I try
And I try
But there is nothing I can do to pass this time
[Chorus]
Verse 3
Until we're rocking around the Christmas tree
Until I got you sitting next to me
We got a lot of catching up to do
I just can't take this missing you
[Chorus]
What was Leona Lewis's Christmas album?
Leona's first Christmas album, and fourth studio album, was 'Christmas with Love' in 2013 which featured her 'One More Sleep' hit.
Other festive hits from the album included:
- Winter Wonderland
- Mr Right
- White Christmas
- Christmas
- O Holy Night
- Your Hallelujah
- Kiss Me It's Christmas
- Ave Maria
Leona Lewis - One More Sleep (Official Video)
Has Leona Lewis had a Christmas number one?
She has! Leona topped the charts in December the year she won The X Factor in 2006.
Her first single, 'A Moment Like This', which famously always got released the day of the show's final, stole the important Christmas number one spot that year.