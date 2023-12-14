The Leona Lewis Christmas Song Everyone Has On Their Festive Playlist

14 December 2023, 15:52

Leona Lewis performing on stage
Leona Lewis has become well-known for her Christmas song. Picture: Alamy

What is Leona Lewis's most famous Christmas song? And did she have a Christmas number one? Here's everything you need to know about the hit single 'One More Sleep'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leona Lewis may not currently be releasing new music into the charts but her Christmas classic is still helping her stay on top when it comes to festive tunes.

Known for her win on The X Factor in 2006, the pop star has many hit songs to her name but every year in December, she has one famous Christmas song that pops into everyone's mind.

A regular on all Christmas playlists, Leona actually has a whole album of merry tunes that are perfect for this time of year.

She also had a Christmas number one thanks to her win on the singing contest. Here's everything you need to know about Leona Lewis's Christmas songs and hits.

Leona Lewis performing on The X Factor
Leona Lewis has had a number of top 10 hits since winning The X Factor. Picture: Alamy

What was the name of Leona Lewis's famous Christmas song?

Leona's most famous Christmas hit has to be 'One More Sleep' which was released in 2013 as part of her fourth album release.

She co-wrote the song and it reached number three in the charts at the time but often creeps back in around this time of year.

What are the lyrics to Leona Lewis's 'One More Sleep'?

Verse 1

Snow is falling all around us

My baby's coming home for Christmas

I've been up all night inside my bedroom

He said he'll be with me real soon

So I wait

And I wait

But I've had as much as I can take

Chorus

'Cause I've got five more nights of sleeping on my own

Four more days until you're coming home

Three more dreams of you and mistletoe

Two more reasons why I love you so

I've got five more nights until you're next to me

Four more days of being lonely

Three more wishes, I can barely breathe

If I can make it to Christmas Eve then it's

One more sleep (one more sleep until it's Christmas)

One more sleep (Can't believe how much I missed us)

One more sleep (One more sleep until it's Christmas)

One more sleep

Verse 2

Now I don't think I can remember

A cold and lonelier December

And I find myself singing at the window

Wondering when you're gonna get back home

So I try

And I try

But there is nothing I can do to pass this time

[Chorus]

Verse 3

Until we're rocking around the Christmas tree

Until I got you sitting next to me

We got a lot of catching up to do

I just can't take this missing you

[Chorus]

Leona Lewis had a Christmas number one after winning The X Factor
Leona Lewis had a Christmas number one after winning The X Factor. Picture: Alamy

What was Leona Lewis's Christmas album?

Leona's first Christmas album, and fourth studio album, was 'Christmas with Love' in 2013 which featured her 'One More Sleep' hit.

Other festive hits from the album included:

  • Winter Wonderland
  • Mr Right
  • White Christmas
  • Christmas
  • O Holy Night
  • Your Hallelujah
  • Kiss Me It's Christmas
  • Ave Maria

Leona Lewis - One More Sleep (Official Video)

Has Leona Lewis had a Christmas number one?

She has! Leona topped the charts in December the year she won The X Factor in 2006.

Her first single, 'A Moment Like This', which famously always got released the day of the show's final, stole the important Christmas number one spot that year.

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on Sydney Sweeney's partner Jonathan Davino

Who Is Sydney Sweeney’s Fiancé Jonathan Davino? Age, Job, Net Worth & More

'Saltburn' has been a very divisive film

Saltburn Cast Comment On Controversial Scenes From Bathtub To Graveyard

Did Sydney's boyfriend propose?

Is Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Engaged?

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Olivia Rodrigo said it is 'so sweet' that Billie Eilish wrote this song about her

The Billie Eilish Song You Never Knew Was About Olivia Rodrigo

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for over a decade.

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have They Been BFFs?

Selena Gomez

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits