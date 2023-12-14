The Leona Lewis Christmas Song Everyone Has On Their Festive Playlist

Leona Lewis has become well-known for her Christmas song. Picture: Alamy

What is Leona Lewis's most famous Christmas song? And did she have a Christmas number one? Here's everything you need to know about the hit single 'One More Sleep'.

Leona Lewis may not currently be releasing new music into the charts but her Christmas classic is still helping her stay on top when it comes to festive tunes.

Known for her win on The X Factor in 2006, the pop star has many hit songs to her name but every year in December, she has one famous Christmas song that pops into everyone's mind.

A regular on all Christmas playlists, Leona actually has a whole album of merry tunes that are perfect for this time of year.

She also had a Christmas number one thanks to her win on the singing contest. Here's everything you need to know about Leona Lewis's Christmas songs and hits.

Leona Lewis has had a number of top 10 hits since winning The X Factor. Picture: Alamy

What was the name of Leona Lewis's famous Christmas song?

Leona's most famous Christmas hit has to be 'One More Sleep' which was released in 2013 as part of her fourth album release.

She co-wrote the song and it reached number three in the charts at the time but often creeps back in around this time of year.

What are the lyrics to Leona Lewis's 'One More Sleep'?

Verse 1

Snow is falling all around us

My baby's coming home for Christmas

I've been up all night inside my bedroom

He said he'll be with me real soon

So I wait

And I wait

But I've had as much as I can take

Chorus

'Cause I've got five more nights of sleeping on my own

Four more days until you're coming home

Three more dreams of you and mistletoe

Two more reasons why I love you so

I've got five more nights until you're next to me

Four more days of being lonely

Three more wishes, I can barely breathe

If I can make it to Christmas Eve then it's

One more sleep (one more sleep until it's Christmas)

One more sleep (Can't believe how much I missed us)

One more sleep (One more sleep until it's Christmas)

One more sleep

Verse 2

Now I don't think I can remember

A cold and lonelier December

And I find myself singing at the window

Wondering when you're gonna get back home

So I try

And I try

But there is nothing I can do to pass this time

[Chorus]

Verse 3

Until we're rocking around the Christmas tree

Until I got you sitting next to me

We got a lot of catching up to do

I just can't take this missing you

[Chorus]

Leona Lewis had a Christmas number one after winning The X Factor. Picture: Alamy

What was Leona Lewis's Christmas album?

Leona's first Christmas album, and fourth studio album, was 'Christmas with Love' in 2013 which featured her 'One More Sleep' hit.

Other festive hits from the album included:

Winter Wonderland

Mr Right

White Christmas

Christmas

O Holy Night

Your Hallelujah

Kiss Me It's Christmas

Ave Maria

Leona Lewis - One More Sleep (Official Video)

Has Leona Lewis had a Christmas number one?

She has! Leona topped the charts in December the year she won The X Factor in 2006.

Her first single, 'A Moment Like This', which famously always got released the day of the show's final, stole the important Christmas number one spot that year.