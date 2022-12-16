On Air Now
Get your fix of modern Christmas tunes here, with the likes of Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Justin Bieber and more guaranteed to get you in the spirit this year!
It's that time of year again when we're all getting cosy in the lead-up to Christmas, so what better way to accompany the last few weeks of 2022 than with some festive tunes?
We've had the wintery staples on repeat all December, from carols to mid-century classics, but we've collated a list of modern Christmas tunes with a pop music twist!
This Little Mix Christmas Reunion Is The Best Way To Round Out 2022
So when you've listened to the likes of 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' and 'White Christmas' a few too many times, you'll have these 21st-century options to turn to!
The likes of Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have got you covered – just to name a few!
We hope these picks helped you start off your personal Christmas pop playlist!
What are you favourite festive hits?
