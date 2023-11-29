Taylor Swift’s ‘You’re Losing Me’ (From The Vault) Lyrics Mark A Heartbreaking End To A Relationship

Taylor Swift has made 'You're Losing Me' available everywhere. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift celebrated her streaming success in 2023 by releasing ‘You’re Losing Me’ everywhere.

‘You’re Losing Me’ (From the Vault) featured on Taylor Swift’s 2022 album ‘Midnights (the Late Night Edition)’ which was, at first, only available to listen to via a digital release on her webstore or on an exclusive CD edition.

Luckily for Swifties who weren’t able to access it upon its original release, Taylor – who's just wrapped the first leg of The Eras Tour – made it available for fans everywhere on 29th November, to celebrate another successful year of streaming in 2023.

As the Vault track finally gets the love it deserves, fans can’t help but wonder what and who the song is about, as it’s a far cry from the loved-up, feel good tracks on the rest of ‘Midnights’, like ‘Lavender Haze’, ‘Bejewelled’ and ‘Karma’.

Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' was added to streaming. Picture: Getty

What is ‘You’re Losing Me’ by Taylor Swift about?

‘You’re Losing Me’ is a teary one for Taylor fans, all about a relationship reaching the end of its course.

Using a term similar to ‘we’re losing them’ more commonly heard in a medical environment when someone is dying, Taylor sings about a relationship ‘losing its pulse’.

“My heart won’t start anymore / For you,” she sings, which some fans think could be inspired by the time Taylor realised her relationship with Joe Alwyn had reached its limit.

For context, Taylor and Joe split at the start of 2023 after six years together.

In one verse Taylor sings: “And I wouldn’t marry me either / A pathological people please,” a marriage mention that wasn’t the first on her ‘Midnights’ album. In ‘Lavender Haze’ Taylor dismisses the idea when she sings: ‘All they keep askin' me (all they keep askin' me) / Is if I'm gonna be your bride / The only kind of girl they see (only kind of girl they see) / Is a one-night or a wife.”

What are the lyrics to ‘You’re Losing Me’?

Taylor Swift fans think 'You're Losing Me' is about the end of her relationship with Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty

You say, "I don't understand," and I say, "I know you don't"

We thought a cure would come through in time, now, I fear it won't

Remember lookin' at this room? We loved it 'cause of the light

Now, I just sit in the dark and wonder if it's time

Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?

I'm getting tired even for a phoenix

Always risin' from the ashes

Mendin' all her gashes

You might just have dealt the final blow

Stop, you're losin' me

Stop, you're losin' me

Stop, you're losin' me I can't find a pulse

My heart won't start anymore for you

'Cause you're losin' me

Every mornin', I glared at you with storms in my eyes

How can you say that you love someone you can't tell is dyin'?

I sent you signals and bit my nails down to the quick

My face was gray, but you wouldn't admit that we were sick

And the air is thick with loss and indecision

I know my pain is such an imposition

Now, you're runnin' down the hallway

And you know what they all say "Don't know what you got until it's gone"

Stop, you're losin' me

Stop, you're losin' me

Stop, you're losin' me I can't find a pulse

My heart won't start anymore for you

'Cause you're losin' me

'Cause you're losin' me

Stop (Stop) 'cause you're losin' me

My heart won't start anymore

(Stop 'cause you're losin' me)

My heart won't start anymore

(Stop 'cause you're losin' me)

How long could we be a sad song

'Til we were too far gone to bring back to life?

I gave you all my best me's, my endless empathy

And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier

Fighting in only your army, frontlines, don't you ignore me

I'm the best thing at this party (You're losin' me)

And I wouldn't marry me either

A pathological people pleaser

Who only wanted you to see her

And I'm fadin', thinkin'

"Do something, babe, say something" (Say something)

"Lose something, babe, risk something" (You're losin' me)

"Choose something, babe, I got nothing" (I got nothing)

"To believe, unless you're choosin' me"

You're losin' me

Stop (Stop, stop), you're losin' me

Stop (Stop, stop), you're losin' me I can't find a pulse

My heart won't start anymore

